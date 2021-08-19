Bitcoin that has predicted every major rally since 2019 returns bullish

An indicator of Bitcoin (BTC) mining that preceded several major increases in the price of BTC is bullish again.

The Glassnode blockchain analytics platform has identified a golden cross between the 30 and 60 day moving averages of the Bitcoin hash ribbon. Theoretically, such a cross indicates that the price momentum is turning from negative to positive.

Bitcoin hash ribbon. Source: Glassnode

Hash ribbons are based on the hash rate behavior of the Bitcoin network – they are designed to tell investors when the price is close to a rise. Put simply, they show when Bitcoin becomes more expensive to mine than the base cost of mining.

During Bitcoin price corrections, miners earn less in US dollar terms: so, to pay for their operating costs, they sell the freshly mined BTCs to raise capital. In particularly bad times they even tend to shut down machines in order to reduce costs, leading to a drop in the hash rate in the network.

However, the hash rate tends to recover later, thanks to Bitcoin’s automatic difficulty readjustments. This reduces the cost of operations and makes it cheaper for miners with less efficient infrastructure to participate in the network. In doing so, miners also accumulate coins, thus ending the capitulation period.

Therefore, hash ribbons indicate the change in sentiment of miners, from capitulation to accumulation of coins. This provides traders with a method to determine potential price lows in the spot market.

Hash ribbon fractals predict Bitcoin rises

Recent history shows that Bitcoin’s price has followed the hash ribbon signals.

For example, the chart below illustrates multiple instances where a cross between the 30-day (green) and 60-day (blue) hash ribbon moving average has pushed Bitcoin higher.

For example, the so-called supply squeeze event in December 2020 coincided with the cross between the green and blue moving averages. The monthly closing offer for Bitcoin hit $ 28,990, then hit $ 62,971 on April 14.

Recent crosses of the hash ribbon on Bitcoin. Source: Glassnode

Similarly, the bear market capitulation of 2019, the January 2020 mini-cycle, the coronavirus-induced slip of March 2020, and the May halving event all occurred alongside the blue-green moving average crossing. . Each was followed by an increase in Bitcoin.

The recent bullish cross has been dubbed by Glassnode as the “Great Recovery from Exodus”. In detail, China’s crackdown on the cryptocurrency sector in May forced miners in the region to stop their operations. Some have decided to shut down completely, while others have moved their mining operations overseas.

The exodus period of the Chinese mining community has resulted in a drastic drop in Bitcoin’s hash rate: from 180.66 million terahash per second (TH / s) estimated on 11 May to 84.79 million TH / s in July. , a decline of over 53%.

On August 17, the hash rate returned to 119.12 million TH / s, also thanks to the resumption of the activities of the miners who moved their operations to Canada, Kazakhstan, Russia and the United States.

“Historically, the 30-day hash ribbon tops the 60-day average when the worst is over and recovery is underway“said Glassnode.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $ 44,800, up 53% from the July 20 low of $ 29,300.

The views expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph. Every trade carries risk and you should conduct your research before making a decision.