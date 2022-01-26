Bitcoin, the 10 crypto billionaires who have lost the most since the peak in November

This article appeared on Forbes.com by John Hyatt

The fortunes of the wealthiest bitcoin, Xrp and other cryptocurrency investors have imploded along with the value of digital assets. And the worst may not be over.

Ten of the richest cryptocurrency moguls followed by Forbes they lost a total of $ 26.9 billion since November 10, 2021, when Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market peaked in value. Three of the ten saw their assets decrease by 50% compared to the beginning of November, a staggering loss even for a volatile sector such as cryptocurrency.

The Bitcointhe largest digital asset by market value, is collapsed by 50% since it hit an all-time high of $ 68,622 on November 10, according to CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency was traded in $ 34,326 at noon Monday – price used by Forbes to calculate equity data. [Sei ore dopo, il bitcoin è rimbalzato fino a 36.000 dollari].

Ether also in the wake of Bitcoin

Also Ether, the second digital currency, has seen its value halve since November. Since the peak of Bitcoin, shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global have fallen 42%, from $ 328 per share to just $ 191 at the close of the market on January 24. As a result, Coinbase’s two billionaire cofounders, CEO Brian Armstrong and board member Fred Ehrsam, lost over $ 7 billion.

MicroStrategy, a software company that has invested more than $ 3 billion of its corporate treasury in bitcoin, is down 55% since November 10. (By comparison, the Nasdaq Composite Index fell about 15% over the same time period.) Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin investor and CEO of MicroStrategy, saw his fortune plummet by 55%.

The Gemini exchange is saved (at least for now)

It’s not all bad news for cryptocurrency moguls. The cryptocurrency exchange Geminifrom Cameron and Tyler Winklevossraised its valuation to over $ 7 billion in late November, before Bitcoin collapsed, protecting its assets at least for now.

However, others remain optimistic. Tim Draperthe billionaire investor who lost $ 18.7 million on nearly 30,000 bitcoins in 2014, told a Forbes last week that Bitcoin will manage to rise by over 600% this year, up to $ 250,000despite bearish conditions. “As concerns about interest rates push markets lower,” Draper added, “I believe some of the marginal cryptocurrencies will disappear. And that greater efforts will be applied to Bitcoin and other important currencies “.

Here’s how the net worth of these ten crypto billionaires changed from November 10, 2021 to January 24, 2022.

Valuations were calculated using closing market stock prices and cryptocurrency prices at noon Eastern time on both days.

For other contents subscribe to the Forbes.it newsletter Subscribe