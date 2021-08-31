Bitcoin: the analysis confirms the bull run

Bitcoin, has touched the threshold of $ 50,000 last week. However, it saw a correction of around 1.2% in one week. At the time of writing it was trading near the $ 48k mark. Crypto continues a series of lateral movements which suggest, for now, a phase of accumulation.

Bitcoin: analysis of the current situation

Regardless of this correction, in a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano, CEO of Blockstream, Adam Back predicted that for bitcoin reach the $ 100,000 mark this year was “quite possible”. Meanwhile, it is interesting to note that Adam Back was notably one of the first people to own bitcoin and one of the first to receive an email from the creator of the Bitcoin alias Satoshi Nakamoto.

He founded Blockstream in 2014 and some have suggested it may be Nakamoto himself, although Back denies these claims. Since then, the Bitcoin market has rapidly gained dominance around the world. He noted: “It has evolved with the arrival of bigger players, a kind of policy has also been adopted. The BTC market prevailed “. However, when asked Pompliano about the possible obstacles that Bitcoin could face in 5 years, here is what Back said: “… it could become interesting if you have mining of sovereign bitcoin positions. So I think a certain amount of decentralization and individuals and entities who hold the product and private keys help. If there is an overuse similar to the ETF, this could pose a political risk ”.

Furthermore, he said: “ETF managers may feel they have a fiduciary responsibility to do something that users would not want to do. I think that in the end the market prevails anyway ”. The interview also touched on the rivalry of Bitcoin with them. Needless to say, Back supported BTC, stating, “The comparison I liked was… (with) physical gold, because, in many ways, Bitcoin is better physical gold. You can deduct any kind of evaluation from how many coins there are … “

Beyond that, it must be said that Bitcoin as a means of payment it is increasingly popular. This week the news came that in a major Swiss hotel there has been the activation of BTC payments. it happened in El Salvador. In short, the Bitcoin forecasts are bullish over any time horizon and consistently.

Final remarks

