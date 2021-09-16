Bitcoin, the answer to the economic problems of the coming years

NewTuscia – For a fiat monetary system to work, it needs trust in the guardians of money. Indeed, people must believe that money will be as valuable tomorrow as it is today. Otherwise, the system will collapse. Such a scenario could be imminent, according to a study by Deutsche Bankentitled Imagine 2030. His argument, in fact, hinges on the fact that the expansive monetary policy of central banks is eroding citizens’ confidence in government currencies.

For a long time, monetary guardians would no longer pursue price stability as a primary objective, but, as an extended arm of policy makers, would artificially keep interest rates low to make it easier for states to refinance their debts. Within this study, it is argued, for example, that before governments allow interest rates to rise, central bank mandates are more likely to change. inflation, which will further increase doubts about paper money. The demand for alternative currencies like Bitcoin could, therefore, skyrocket.

But are cryptocurrencies really the best means of payment? Critics mainly discuss volatility. For a currency to be accepted, its value must be stable. If the price goes up by three percent on Monday and down by five percent on Wednesday, gamblers will be happy, but most people won’t easily accept that currency as a stable means of payment. The site https://bitcoin-profit.org/it/, turned out to be a fundamental point of reference.

For the more experienced, given the price swings, crypto tokens are not suitable for reliable retention of value or as a unit of computation. Objectively, in the current state of things, it is not necessary to be a great analyst to observe that there are obvious obstacles to a financial system based on cryptocurrencies. First, states and regulators should officially recognize digital currencies as a means of payment to stabilize the exchange rate.

It would therefore require the support of payment service providers, credit card companies and merchants to create a global reach. Finally, vendors should, however, find solutions to potential threats such as cyber attacks or power outages so that hackers don’t cause the system to collapse.Critics see another problem, especially with the market leader Bitcoin.

If the economy grows, the money supply must actually grow. After all, it also needs more money to purchase the additional goods and products. Central bankers therefore constantly adjust the money supply. However, the amount of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million. This protects the Bitcoin from inflation, but the system tends towards deflation. A Bitcoin-based financial system would therefore suffer from the same trust issues that currently affect fiat money.

However, it is undeniable that 2021 is the cryptographic year, a particularly fruitful period for the blockchain system. In fact, while many sectors and companies have been under great pressure due to the economic crisis linked to covid-19, already 2020 has proved to be a jubilee year for the cryptocurrency market. Everything, therefore, leads to the suggestion that this positive dynamic will continue in 2021 as well.

On the other hand, it is undeniable that there are obvious trends that confirm that 2021 will be the year of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Isn’t it true that hedge funds and family offices are rushing towards cryptocurrencies? In 2020, large hedge funds have, in fact, taken concrete measures to enter cryptocurrency, in particular Bitcoin. Another example is the Guggenheim Funds Trust, which reported to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that it was allowed to invest 10% of its total investment directly in Bitcoin for its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

This allows the Guggenheim hedge fund to invest $ 500 million in Bitcoin with the approval of the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority. Other asset managers will follow, as major hedge fund managers such as Stanley Druckenmiller and Paul Tudor Jones caused a stir when, on the way to conclusion, they stopped “ranting” against iBitcoin and began advertising it as the largest cryptocurrency in the world.