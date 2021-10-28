Bitcoin, the best cure to overcome the fear of inflation

The bitcoin, again this year, he had huge fluctuations. However, investors don’t seem the least bit worried about so much volatility and are now looking forward to the new high recently reached ($ 66,017 on Oct. 20).

Institutions hedge themselves from the danger of inflation

It seems that institutional investors have returned to bitcoin, probably because they see it as a good hedge against inflation, even better than gold. At least, that’s the opinion of JPMorgan which believes these investors have invested in cryptocurrencies precisely to be protected from inflation.

Although economists think that inflation has assaulted Europe And United States it will be a short-term phenomenon, with the passage of time growing fears that it could turn into something structural, undermining the foundations on which the entire global economy has been based in recent decades. But the biggest fear is to end up in stagflation, characterized by high inflation and high unemployment.

But, returning to the behavior of institutional investors, it was certainly not a surprise for those who closely follow the fate of the bitcoin. In fact, in April, theexchange of cryptocurrencies Coinbase had highlighted that, in the first quarter of this year, of the $ 335 billion in trading on its platform, $ 215 billion came from over 8,000 institutional investors.

A nod of approval from the Soros Fund Management

Supporters of the bitcoin note how, recently, some well-known investors have given their approval to cryptocurrencies. As in the case of the person in charge ofhedge fund from George Soros (Soros Fund Management) which revealed that the fund owns some cryptocurrencies, although not many.

For JPMorgan, the recent rise of the network Lightning and second-level payment solutions, in addition to the adoption of cryptocurrency by El Salvador, are contributing to the lucky moment of the bitcoin.

Today, October 27, the bitcoin is trading at $ 58,975.

