Bitcoin, the Bull Run is confirmed | Our analysis on BTC

EDITORIAL CRIPTOVALUTA.IT – Someone had feared for the worst, others had pointed to the $ 47,000 like the threshold that, once lost, would open the proverbial Pandora’s box.

Instead Bitcoin continues on its way, recouping a portion of the weekly losses during thestart of the weekend and continues a series of lateral movements that suggest, at least for now, a phase of accumulation.

Accumulation week: break out for the next one?

Yes, it is an accumulation – the bulls are still in control

If there is a fact that is becoming increasingly clear on the price action from Bitcoin is that we are in front of one accumulation phase and of real movementsdespite a range of relatively restricted movement. Bitcoin has failed to recover, at least up to the time of this writing, of the $ 50,000, a threshold that had been reached during the past week, but without this becoming an occasion of concern for investors.

The bears – or the bears – have tried to regain positions and liquidate who it was long, without succeeding, however, as we will see shortly, in large proportions. This is an unequivocal sign of the great strength of this crypto-asset, in a season, the summer one, which historically does not offer the top in terms of returns for the crypto sector.

Open Interest is growing again

And this is another sign of normality and for several of the consistency of the bull run which has returned to animate Bitcoin. After the collapse that occurred between May and June, from the second half of August, as the graph we report clearly shows, we have returned to decidedly more interesting levels.

The volumes on futures continue to grow, despite the restrictions that Binance, following advances in his normalization, is placing for American and European customers.

Institutions continue to open to BTC, via Grayscale

We speak in first place expansion of positions by Morgan Stanley – who bought nearly 1 million shares – but also of the increasingly concrete interest on the part of equally important banking groups, such as for example JP Morgan And Wells Fargo.

This is another very strong sign of the bull run that would be mounting thanks also to accumulation phase that is told to us by price action. Institutions now believe Bitcoin an investment product even if it is rather risky. This is also a clear sign of how much BTC has changed phase.

More and more adoption: now hotels are starting too

Bitcoin as a means of payment it is increasingly popular. The biggest news of the week was the activation of BTC payments in a very important Swiss hotel – very interesting news because it involves one of the most important families in the world, the Sawiris.

For many this will be yet another trigger for cascading effects which could lead many more groups to accept BTC as a means of payment as well – which will push the demand and therefore the price.

The biggest game is played in Central America

All our readers now know the path that in just over a week will lead Bitcoin to become legal tender in El Salvador. What many have ignored is that too Cuba he admitted that he wanted to work towards this.

Bukele confirms: everything is ready for next September 7th

According to what was published in the Official Gazette of the Havana government, one would be ready regulation of the sector with a consequent push for the citizens of the island to use BTC as a means of payment. The terms aren’t clear yet, but it’s another huge one signal of the new one was that is opening up for Bitcoin, an era that will also involve states – albeit economically subordinate ones.

Technical analysis on Bitcoin for the next week

We cannot miss the classic technical analysis to 7 days, with which we accompany each of our editorial. Tools that can be useful to understand the trend that is being configured, even with the caveat the possible inaccuracy of these tools.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 7-day moving averages on Bitcoin

Excellentoutlook moving averages is the first encouraging sign up Bitcoin. All green traffic lights, which push towards a positive trend, which we will have to though confirm also with the indicators which are used by leading analysts.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI BUY 🟢 ADI NEUTRAL HIGH / LOWS BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE NEUTRAL STOCH BUY 🟢 Indicators on 7-day BTC

Even the indicators push for an extremely positive picture on the coming week, a week that will be one of preparation for El Salvador to accept BTC. An excellent moment therefore, both on a fundamental and on a technical level.

Prices still ok for long-term investors

THE prices from Bitcoin they are still interesting for those who have like time horizon a space of 1 year or more. Our BTC forecasts they are bullish over any time horizon and consistently.

This is the target price by the end of the year

This means that even around the 50k there could be a good entry point into this market, as most or all of the world’s major banking groups and their institutional clients are doing. There normalization from Bitcoin as an investment asset it is now a fact – and the uncertainties of world economies could contribute to increasing the attractiveness of this asset.