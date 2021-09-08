Bitcoin: the bullish and bearish scenarios for the price

Bitcoin price analysis

Bitcoin’s price continued its sideways trajectory over the weekend until the end of the daily candle on Sunday, when the price marked above a critical inflection level.

For two weeks i Bitcoin Bulls and Bears fought around $ 50.3k and at the end the Bulls pushed the price higher on Sunday and they closed the daily candle above this important price point.

What are the bullish and bearish scenarios for the price of Bitcoin for the future?

As you can see in the 1 day chart of AlanSantana above, there is not much for the Bitcoin Bulls to overcome in regards to resistance up to its all-time high. It is highly likely that following a bullish engulfing candle the Bulls will be able to test at least the next higher resistance in the coming days.

There is some resistance at $ 57.5k on BTC’s 4-hour chart, but how strong the upper resistance will prove is yet to be determined if tested.

The Bears will have to turn around soon oi BTC bulls will approach an all-time high of $ 64,804 in the coming weeks or months, potentially. Bearish traders may be approaching their last stand at this level and will want to send the price below $ 50k with a close on a significant time scale to manage a small short term win.

The price of Bitcoin bullishly swallowed the weekly candle and is still trading firmly above the 200 moving average.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization and RSI

The aggregate cryptocurrency market cap has also closed its highest level since May 12, which is another sign of how many bullish indicators are flashing green.

Bitcoin’s RSI is above 60 on a daily scale, 3 days, weekly and monthly at the time of writing. This statistic suggests that bullish traders may be about to welcome a very promising week. All significant time scales show that bitcoin is preparing for higher prices.

The Index of Fear and Greed (Fear and Greed Index) is recording 79 and is in the region “Extreme Greed”. BTC’s reading is +6 from yesterday’s reading of “Greed“.

The price of Bitcoin is + 18.91% for the last 30 days, + 43.93% for the last 90 days, and + 404% for the last 12 months.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 49,500- $ 51,833 and the 7-day price range is $ 46,857- $ 51,833. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 9,964- $ 64,804.

Bitcoin closed the daily / weekly candle on Sunday with a value of $ 51,762 and in green numbers. BTC also closed the weekly candle in green figures for a 9th consecutive week.

Quant price analysis

The rise of Quant as one of the projects hottest in the last 12 months is continuing through September – QNT is + 49.5% for the last 24 hours at the time of writing.

QNT is + 688% against the US dollar for the past 90 days, + 412.3% against BTC and + 417.9% against ETH for the same duration.

The asset hit several new all-time highs on Sunday and was actually over $ 100 at times. Quant’s price has pulsed above 50% gain for the day at times.

The following 8-hour chart of Correction shows how much space is left for Quant before a possible higher resistance.

The Bulls are in control above $ 226 and they have now reversed the support resistance and a level that could be strong. Bulls overhead can set their sights on a prime goal of $ 450 and a secondary goal of $ 486. If the Bulls can push the price through that level it could be a quick trip to the $ 685 level.

It is imperative that the Bears, if they are to have any short-term chance of success, push QNT below yesterday’s daily low – the $ 226 level.

QNT’s 24-hour price range is $ 224.8- $ 337.14 and the 7-day price range is $ 180.47- $ 337.14. Quant’s 52-week price range is $ 6.73- $ 337.14.

Quant closed the daily / weekly candle on Sunday with a value of $ 318.87 and in green numbers for the 5th consecutive day. QNT’s weekly close was also in green for the 4th consecutive week.