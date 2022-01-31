Bitcoin, the collapse is causing problems in El Salvador

For the International Monetary Fund (IMF), El Salvador should stop the legal tender of bitcoins because of the strong risks it could pose to financial stability of the country and for consumer protection. Since September 2021, the small state of Central America has become the first country in the world to adopt a cryptocurrency as fiat currencyallowing people to shop in all stores and pay taxes via bitcoin.

However, the adoption of bitcoins as legal currency “leads major risks to financial and market integrity, financial stability and consumer protection“, wrote the executive committee of the Fund at the conclusion of bilateral talks in El Salvador, to discuss the country’s economic policies. The law that introduced bitcoin as fiat currency has been severely contested by the IMF since the first months of its adoption, due to the high volatility of cryptocurrency prices and the possible effects they could have on the stability of the state.

The recent collapse of the cryptocurrency market, which has made the call to interrupt the legal tender of the digital currency, weighs even more. halved the value of bitcoin compared to its all-time high in November. According to the forecasts of the IMF, with the current economic policies and the frequent fluctuations of the market, the El Salvador’s public debt could rise to 96% by 2026putting the country on a “Unsustainable path”. Furthermore, due to these forecasts, the Fund may refuse to grant the $ 1.3 billion loan that President Nayb Bukele has been trying to achieve for over a year now.

Despite strong pressure to eliminate bitcoin’s legal tender, the Fund has praised El Salvador for its strategy of opening up to the world of cryptocurrencies. In a country where the 70% of the population does not have access to traditional financial servicesthe introduction of the Chivo national virtual wallet could reduce this figure, making financial transactions easier and so on “Increase financial inclusion” of citizenship. However, the Fund stressed that this success is totally subordinate to the establishment of one “Rigorous supervision and regulation of the market”. In fact, there have already been many cases of digital identity theft, in which cybercriminals used people’s identity numbers to open Chivo and steal the free 30 dollars of bitcoin offered by the government as an incentive to open the digital wallet.