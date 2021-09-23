Bitcoin, the collapse tastes like balances: El Salvador buys again

We recently witnessed a resounding dep in the cryptocurrency market. The reasons are as usual difficult to interpret but among the hypotheses it could have influenced the risk of Evergande’s crack on the collapse of Bitcoin.

Many are the less experienced who, in panic, have sold their own asset to avoid large losses. Other aware investors instead they use these fluctuations as unique opportunities to further enrich their portfolios, both with a view to short selling than for the so-called hodler.

In the first case, you invest in a short-term asset waiting for the recovery of the value and then resell. Conversely, a hodler is one who buys to keep indefinitely.

Own among the hodlers we find the state of El Salvador, who participated in these sale to buy another 150 Bitcoins. Currently, as announced by President Nayib Bukele, the Central American country owns 700 Bitcoins, equal to over 25 million with the current listing of the mother of cryptocurrencies.

The love story between the country and cryptocurrency has been going on for months now but it’s not just a question of investments. Apparently, in fact, El Salvador aims at mining through volcanoes, thus exploiting the geothermal energy produced in this context, for an activity carried out with 100% renewable energy.