Bitcoin, the complicated crypto currency

by Roberto Vacca – On 1/27/2021 Croesus bought a bitcoin at $ 25,592. He resold it after 2 and a half months for $ 46,696 – earning 82%. On 9/8/21 Job buys a bitcoin at 57,060 and sells it on 1/17/2022 at $ 36,571: in 4 months he loses 64% of the investment. They seem to have gambled: those variations do not reflect those in the value of an asset (the “underlying”) that has changed proportionately. A few years earlier a bitcoin was worth very little. Then it underwent wild variations. Here’s the story:

Bitcoin (btc) is a currency (hidden = crypto currency) invented with a learned and obscure article in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto, an individual (perhaps a group) whose identity is unknown. It was accepted in recent years by companies, by individuals, by El Salvador, by Malta – because it would guarantee safe, irreversible, anonymous transactions (transfers), without any intervention by banks or public bodies.

Bitcoins can be bought online on numerous platforms and also in many banks. One bitcoin was worth $ 32 in 2013, $ 770 in 2014, $ 998 in 2017, $ 4,000 to $ 19,000 in 2018, $ 13,500 to $ 4,000 in 2019, $ 3,850 to $ 19,860 in 2020, $ 66,000 in February 2021 and $ 37,070 January 20, 2022. Elon Musk invested a billion and a half dollars in 2021. Even large financiers and insurers have invested considerable capital in it.

A bitcoin transaction needs to be validated by connected investors (“peer to peer” – called “miners”) who must find a cryptographic solution to a complex numerical problem. A miner (in consortium with others) must purchase adequate software and, for his large computer, a multitude of graphics cards that cost well over $ 20,000 to carry out the validation operations. For each bitcoin it absorbs the energy of 1700 kWh (which cost around 1000 euros). The very active miners in Kazakhstan and Kosovo used to consume so much electricity that they caused famine: their activity is now banned, as in the People’s Republic of China.

The miners record the guarantees of reliability and coverage of bitcoin transactions by dividing them into chains of blocks, where each block contains from 1000 to 2000) in a ledger on the Internet accessible to all. For each certified block, the miner receives a reward which was initially 50 btc which halved 3 times (they do this every time 210,000 blocks are added to the ledger); by early 2022 the reward had dropped to 6.25 btc – to get from 50 btc to 6.25 it halved three times.

Every bitcoin investor is unknown; has its own – conventional derived from a private key and a public key according to the RSA system.

A “hash” operation is applied to each transaction, which generates a time and date stamp (“timestamp”) and an encrypted string of 256 bits, whatever the length of the original document. The string is generated by the miners by trial and error using large computers that with their software are sold by the “coregroup” = central nucleus of the initial investors. The hash is certified and adopted when it generates a number to be used only once (OTP – One Time Pad, called “nonce”) that satisfies certain requirements connected with a parameter called “difficulty”. These data are associated with the block that is “chained” to previous blocks and, therefore, to subsequent ones. The procedures for the generation and control of “blockchains” (block chains) are complex and described in essays and online texts. The definitions of operators and parameters are peculiar: those who carry out operations with bitcoins can ignore them and entrust their management to the computer system. In case of inconsistencies, the miners vote by submitting the content of the blocks to computer analysis. In this process, the votes of those who possess the greatest amount of bitcoins and processors that allow greater hashing speed predominate. Operation is therefore not “peer to peer” at all.

The elusive Nakamoto earned a lot by selling bitcoin at the prices mentioned above: today the equivalent of about 800 billion dollars exists. The miners collected just over 2 billion for their services. Nakamoto defined every bitcoin mechanism and related chains. In particular; the maximum number of bitcoins that can be created is 21 million; at the beginning of 2022 we are almost 20 million.

Although the nomenclature (used in English) and the procedures used are hardly understandable [includono “soft fork”, “hard fork”, “segwit” – definiti in modi astrusi] the system works and is safe. It is used by not too many companies and individuals – and also by blackmailers (with their “ransomware”) who are able to block the operation of a computer until they receive a ransom anonymously (in bitcoin).

Despite strict procedures and encryption, various criminals have accessed cryptocurrency systems and stolen several hundred million dollars from Bitcoin and several tens of millions from Ethereum (the second cryptocurrency system – there are now thousands of them).

In many decades of professional activity I have interacted with Italian, French, English, US and Swiss banks. I have not had any problems, nor have I suffered thefts. Only a skilled employee of a provincial bank managed to forge my check for 17,000 Euros using an original check form, but I blocked it in time.

I conclude that the advantages offered by cryptocurrencies are solutions of non-problems, which are obtained at the price of considerable disadvantages: vulnerability to criminal attacks, unpredictable and strong changes in value, incomplete acceptance by the market, poor protection of those who buy goods or services, absence of underlying, complication of the procedures. The originators should also have meditated on the principle KISS = Keep It Simple, Stupid!