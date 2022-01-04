Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency does not shine on the birthday

On the day he celebrated his 13th birthday, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) shed nearly 1.8%, while the global cryptocurrency market capitalization grew 0.2% to $ 2.2 trillion.

What happened

BTC, which was first mined on January 3, 2009 by its pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto, in the last seven days it lost 8.1%.

The second most important currency in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), recorded a daily decline of 1.6% to $ 3,752.73; in the last seven days ETH has recorded -6.9%.

In the past 24 hours Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost 2.1% to $ 0.17; in the last seven days DOGE left 8% on the ground.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), DOGE’s rival coin, had a daily decline of 3.3% to $ 0.000033; in the last seven days Shiba Inu has lost 13.5%.

The three coins that have risen the most in the last 24 hours have been BORA (BORA), yearn.finance (YFI) e Ankr (ANKR), according to data from CoinMarketCap.

BORA surged 18.9% to $ 1.20, YFI was up 13.65% to $ 41,112.42 and ANKR gained 9.75% to $ 0.1135.

Because it is important

On Monday the CEO of Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) Jack Dorsey tweeted an image of the genesis block to celebrate Bitcoin’s birthday.

Since the beginning of 2022, BTC has lost 2.9% due to the decline in December that spilled into the new year.

“Although 2021 ended bleakly, Bitcoin and Ethereum ended the year with increases of 57% and 403%, far exceeding the returns of traditional financial assets,” he noted. Kaiko Research in a note sent by email.

In a period of low volumes during the December holidays, Kaiko Research noticed unusual trading activity on the trading platform of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN).

Sharing a chart showing second-by-second buy and sell transaction volume above 5 BTC, the research firm stated that a group of buy and sell orders were executed immediately before the options expired on Friday, while the A sharp increase in sales orders was observed on January 1.

BTC Trading Volume on Coinbase – Courtesy of Kaiko Research

“It seems likely that a whale executed a large buy order on Coinbase causing a surge in market share, and in the following days the whales were mostly sellers,” wrote Kaiko Research.

The negative sentiment in the cryptocurrency market was reflected in Alternative’s ‘Crypto Fear & Greed Index’, which at the time of publication indicated ‘Extreme Fear’.

However, the downtrend is short-term as BTC broke out of the downtrend line that goes back to the all-time high and retested support on that line, according to a note from Marcus Sotiriou, analyst of GlobalBlock.

1-day chart of the BTC-USD exchange rate – Courtesy of GlobalBlock

“This suggests that a return to local highs of $ 51,000-52,000 may be expected soon,” according to Sotiriou.