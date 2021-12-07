Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency drops below $ 50: that’s why it’s so important. Loretta Napoleoni’s analysis

Days of fire for crypto-coins and in particular for the Bitcoin, which within a week fell below 50 dollars and stopped a short distance from 40. Why are these numbers important? Because according to Wall Street experts they constitute the support and resistance points of the price fluctuations. We are, therefore, in a new phase where the latter will most likely take a break: they will stop going up and maybe they will go down again.

The reasons: the desire to take risks has decreased, the Omicron variant has relaunched safe-haven assets, gold and dollar, and it is clear that Bitcoin does not belong to this category and finally the slow recovery of the world economy against the backdrop of imbalances between supply and demand of raw materials and products portends a surge in inflation.