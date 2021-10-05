Bitcoin: the daily profits for mining are always higher

Despite the ban imposed by China a few months ago and the controversy that arose over excessive energy consumption, Bitcoin mining business it is proving to be increasingly profitable.

According to the latest Glassnode report, company specializing in research and metrics on blockchain and cryptocurrencies, the daily earnings for those who mine Bitcoin would have exceeded 40 million dollars, registering an incredible + 275% compared to the pre-halving of 2020, and even + 630% compared to immediate post halving, which halved the rewards for miners to 6.5 Bitcoins.

Also according to data from Glassnode, the daily record would have been recorded on March 14, 2021 with a daily earnings of $ 64.7 million. Throughout the month of March it would have recorded an average earnings of over 50 million. At that time, the price of Bitcoin was around 60 thousand dollars.

The numbers of Bitcoin mining

The gain for the miners would therefore correspond at around 1000 BTC per day.

The report explains how most of this amount comes from the gain per block, which is around 900 BTC per day. Instead, the income deriving from transaction fees it would constantly fluctuate between 75 and 125 BTC per day.

The profits of the miners also depend on the large electricity consumption that the activity involves to solve the very complicated mathematical calculations to solve and validate the block of the chain.

And this is one of the main ones reasons for the Chinese ban, where approximately 45% of all Bitcoin mines in the world were based.

Miners are on the hunt for new destinations and new energy sources

China’s ban al cryptocurrency mining it does not seem to have caused excessive problems for an activity that seems increasingly profitable, despite the problems associated with the large consumption of electricity.

The Chinese miners quickly relocated their sophisticated factories in countries happy to welcome them such as neighboring Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Laos, Texas or Canada. These countries, which for various reasons have an abundance of low-cost energy.

The real challenge of the future for this activity will be to use more and more alternative energy sources such as solar wind, hydroelectric and above all nuclear.

According to a recent one Cambridge University research currently cryptocurrency miners would make a profit 38% of energy from renewable sources.

Two brothers aged 9 and 14 from Dallas, almost for fun, have set up a Bitcoin and Ethereum mining business, which using only renewable energy allows them to earn about $ 30,000 a month.

In recent days El Salvador mined 0.00599179 bitcoin, about $ 269, with the energy obtained from a volcano.

China’s ban has made business more profitable

According to some experts, China’s ban on mining would have led to an increase in earnings for miners.

“For the first time in the history of the bitcoin network, we have a complete closure of the mining activity in a targeted geographic region that has affected over 50% of the network”Darin Feinstein, founder of Blockcap and Core Scientific told CNBC in August.

When many people mine it means that fewer blocks are solved every day. Fewer competitors and fewer difficulties in block solving means any miner would have, a significant increase in profitability and more predictable income.

Always Feinstein, in his interview on CNBC, he said most of the equipment in China that was decommissioned was older generation and not very efficient.

This situation would have created in other words a hashrate deficiency making it less difficult to solve the mathematical calculations needed to mine Bitcoin.

And this condition according to experts will last at least until the end of 2021, resulting in a higher income for the miners.