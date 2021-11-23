Bitcoin, the energy to extract them is equal to that used by half of Italy. And the environmental costs?

Glasgow it has not given birth to honest and conscious answers to the climatic challenge that humanity will have to face in this century and, probably, in the next. From the relaunch of the nuclear option to electric mobility, many measures seem to respond to industrial and commercial demands rather than to the need to build a sustainable response to anthropogenic global warming. It emerges once again the planetary impotence of global institutions, defenseless both in the face of the proliferation of apocalyptic weapons and in the face of environmental catastrophes.

The biggest disappointment arises from two issues. On the one hand, Glasgow has set aside any planetary vision of adaptation measures. On the other, an oppressive silence fell over completely useless sources of emissions. And often also harmful to the protection of the environment, landscape, ecosystems, quality of life. The commercial conception of social life – the foundation of the axiom of an ineluctable growth of demand and, therefore, of energy production – does not resolve but worsens essential issues. Not just mobility or concrete, but even the mining of cryptocurrencies, archetype of the impotence of mankind in the face of a planetary challenge.

As a good Genoese I have a certain diffidence towards the Bitcoin, but I do not hide a lot of envy for those who, at the time, wisely took advantage of this apparently bizarre investment opportunity. The Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies, has been criticized for many reasons. For example: price volatility, high and changing transaction costs, questionable security and possible use in illegal business. The most consistent criticism, however, concerns the energy voracity of the system.

Cryptocurrencies are obtained by computer through the so-called mining. It is the procedure by which you new Bitcoin they are extracted from the computer network cosmos and added to the cryptocurrency ecosystem. And calling cryptocurrency ecosystem is an oxymoron which suggests to humanity the urgent need for some psychoanalytic sessions.

Extraction involves complex calculations, based on winding mathematical equations whose scientific usefulness escapes me. The procedure is extremely energy-consuming, as numerical computing requires powerful and expensive computer equipment. The data of the Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index of the University of Cambridge show that the Bitcoin network consumes approx 150 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity each year, other sources indicate an updated consumption of over 200 TWh / year. These are huge numbers, higher than the energy consumption of many countries.

The electric footprint of the virtual currency is almost ten percent of the entire energy production of the Russia, 27 per cent of the needs of the UK, 75 percent of that a country likeHolland, 126 percent of the energy consumed in the Czech Republic. The system also has a powerful, disastrous positive feedback effect: the more the income of the currency miners, the more powerful the machinery they can use becomes. And thus the energy consumption of the cryptocurrency ecosystem will also increase.

The recent hoarding of advanced graphics cards, very useful for the needs of mining, has caused the cost of this tool to skyrocket in 2020/21. Indeed, they are of cards born to build high quality visual content, but their performance is tempting miners. And the infographics black bag has put creatives from all over the world in crisis.

The fantastic “ecosystem” of cryptocurrencies is worth, in terms of energy voracity, as a medium-sized nation. And it ranks around the twenty-fifth position in the ranking of the most energy-intensive nations. The daily power required by currency miners borders on half of the Italian demand on an ordinary day, but with fluctuations that can exceed even the maximum in our country in the hour of maximum consumption (see Figure).

I am probably too ignorant to understand the economic, social, cultural and theological importance of virtual currencies. I allow myself so a question. Ground to ground. It would have been serious damage to the planet if the Cop26 in Glasgow had placed cryptocurrencies in the sweet limbo in which the real estate speculations made in the virtual world of Second Life? I’m not asking for myself, but for a friend of the twenty-second century.