Bitcoin, the EU alarm on energy consumption for mining. Experts: “The risk is a mass flight”

The mines use too much energy for the extraction of virtual coins. And the waste also falls on renewables. This is the alarm that comes from the Swedish economist Erik Thedéen, appointed a month ago vice president of the European Financial Instruments and Markets Authority. Thedéen called the creation of currencies a “national problem” that would prevent the achievement of the Paris Agreement’s goals on global warming, ie staying within a one-and-a-half degree temperature rise above pre-industrial levels. To generate bitcoins an algorithm is called solving mathematical equations of great complexity. The computing power that is achieved in the process of mining (the extraction of virtual coins) is so high that the level of energy consumed is significant. According to data from the University of Cambridge’s Bitcoin Electricity consumption Index, the Bitcoin creation facility consumes about 134 terawatt hours, a figure comparable to the consumption of a medium-sized nation.

What the technicians say

In the economist’s opinion, “the financial industries and large institutions active in the field of cryptocurrencies have environmental, social and management responsibilities”. For these reasons, Thedéen proposed to partially ban this extraction activity, also because the absorption of electricity increasingly concerns renewable energies. Thedéen essentially asks to replace the system proof-of-wor, used by Bitcoin and Ethereum and very expensive, with the protocol proof-of-stake which apparently absorbs much less energy. But this is “a difficult operation precisely by virtue of decentralized management”, according to the opinion of the director of the Blockchain Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic Valeria Portale collected by Republic. “The issue of consumption is real, but I wouldn’t make a crusade of it.” According to the professor, banning this technology, even partially, would lead to a mass migration of the so-called “mines”, as has already happened with the transfer of many companies from China to Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is the second largest digital currency producer in the world, after the United States. This is where 18% of global crop currency miners are located. Last year, some 90,000 companies chose this country after fleeing China due to the energy squeeze. “A mass migration”, as Professor Valeria Portale defined it. The violent protests of recent weeks have complicated the situation but the country remains attractive from an energy point of view. In Kazakhstan “most of the electricity is still produced with coal and it is a problem for the environment, but now, to meet the enormous consumption of cryptocurrency farms, they are studying to power them with alternative sources: wind, solar and even nuclear power », explains a Republic Reuben Sushman, founder and CEO of Vccs, a company he aims to lead digital mining of cryptocurrencies.

According to Sushman, entrepreneurs in the sector choose Kazakhstan for three reasons: «electricity is cheap; the climate is very cold and dry, and this allows miners to reduce costs for air conditioners; for the not secondary fact that the AIFC to which one must register responds to the British common law and not to the ordinary Kazakh jurisdiction. In the event of a dispute, it is a

advantage”. With the violent street protests for expensive energy, the Kazakh government suddenly shut down the network and this has created many problems and fears for those operating in the sector. But, for now, it appears to be a political risk that i miners, the digital money extractors, are willing to run.

