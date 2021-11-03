Bitcoin, the fake news on Bruno Vespa and the earnings in cryptocurrencies

Phishing attempts involving Bitcoins online are always widespread on the net. The scammers promise substantial and immediate gains for an investment of a few euros on unknown platforms.

As always in these cases, the money invested by the user disappears and the earnings will never be seen. The scam consists precisely in convince users to spend their money and also risk those present in your current account.

To make the phishing attempt more credible, scammers have invented a new email to be sent to the inboxes: “Bruno Vespa is seriously investing in Bitcoin and making money“.

Bruno Vespa made millions by investing in Bitcoin, this is the new scam running online

Below you can read the rest of the email that really has the absurd:

“WHAT HAPPENED? Uncle Bruno actually turning Italians into millionaires with the latest Bitcoin investment. G.Italians are already saving millions of euros by staying comfortable at home using this “shortcut to wealth” – but is it legal?

(La Repubblica) – Bruno Vespa is making people living in Italy millionaires, but the government is trying to stop him. Recently, it was announced that Bruno Vespa, the famous journalist and TV personality, has invested millions of euros in a revolutionary new app, which is earning an average of 29,000 euros per month to Italians …“

We emphasize that it is a fake news and that Bruno Vespa and La Repubblica are absolutely not involved in any way. The phishing attempt aims to deceive users into believing that the public figure and the newspaper support the Bitcoin app but this is absolutely not the case.

If you ever receive such an email, you can unsubscribe immediately without asking yourself too many questions.