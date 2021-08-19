Bitcoin: the Fear and Greed index returns to enthusiasm

The index for about ten days Fear and Greed on the bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets it is quite positive.

For example today, on a scale ranging from zero to one hundred, the measured value is 73.

Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is 73 ~ Greed pic.twitter.com/ZYttdgo4IX – Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index (@BitcoinFear) August 18, 2021

Since zero corresponds to maximum fear, while one hundred corresponds to maximum greed (or enthusiasm), the crypto market is currently in the “greed” area, but without excess.

Generally, we start to consider extreme greed when we go above 75, while above 80 it could be considered excessive.

During 2021, the value of this index remained more or less constantly positive until 12 May, with truly extreme peaks between January and February even at 95.

From mid-May, on the other hand, it moved into heavily negative territory, hitting 10 several times until the end of July.

The curious thing is that the price of bitcoin in the course of the year has never actually dropped below the highs of the previous year, but despite this for about two months the crypto market has been dominated by extreme fear, probably excessive.

The Fear and Greed index over the course of 2021

On the other hand, for the first months of the year it had been the enthusiasm to be excessive, perhaps contributing not a little to bringing the price of bitcoin to an all-time high in mid-April.

However, it should always be remembered that the data reported refers to the previous 24 hours, so the one published this morning probably does not reflect today’s decline, although it has already started many hours ago.

Generally, when the enthusiasm is excessive it means that the markets are over-appreciating cryptocurrencies, so much so that a decline can be suspected. A level of 73 points, on the other hand, does not seem to suggest that there is a real excess of enthusiasm, so much so that it has generated excessive price growth. However, this does not mean that they cannot go down further.

On the other hand, however, this climate of enthusiasm that has now been felt for ten days on the crypto markets, and which in turn was preceded by ten days in which the fear & greed index had remained substantially in the neutral zone, it seems to suggest that positive expectations regarding the prices of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the short or medium term are rather shared.

It should be noted that several months ago the hypothesis was advanced that the current $ 45,000 level could have served as support for the price of bitcoin, but then a bearish phase began which ended only on 21 July. It is possible that, once the temporary bearish phase ended, this level has resumed its support, and according to those hypotheses, the next target for BTC could be the one of $ 70,000.

However, it is not absolutely impossible that a new bearish phase can be triggered, but in the short term this last hypothesis does not seem to garner many supporters.