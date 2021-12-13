Bitcoin, the first payment system in the real economy arrives

For the first time in Italy, bitcoins will be able to be used in the real economy: the Crypto Smart Market system promises it

Use virtual currencies in the real economy in a totally safe and transparent way. This is the main novelty of Crypto Smart Market, the first payment method peer to peer through cryptocurrencies in Italy and Europe.

Crypto Smart Market was made by Crypto Smart, exchange company Italian company founded by Umbrian entrepreneurs Alessandro Frizzoni, Alessandro Ronchi, Claudio Baldassarri, Massimo Zamporlini And Alice Ubaldi. The innovative application represents an absolute novelty in the European cryptocurrency landscape: for the first time in Italy, in fact, cryptocurrencies will be able to be used in the real economy.

“We wanted to create a service that can make cryptocurrencies usable in everyday life – comments Alessandro Ronchi, founder of Crypto Smart–. It is a new payment method that will revolutionize the consumer’s perception of cryptocurrencies, gradually increasing the level of trust and credibility in a tool that is still little known and about which many still harbor doubts.“.

Disintermediation also in payments

“The use of virtual currencies can be considered one of the tools that will facilitate the growth of eCommerce – adds Alessandro Frizzoni, founder of Crypto Smart-. The digital revolution consists mainly in the development of disintermediated mechanisms which also include payments with virtual currency since they take place in a peer to peer and decentralized way, without the intervention of credit institutions. With the advent of the internet we have witnessed the spread of Skype and Messenger as well as video platforms such as YouTube and Netflix: the next step will be the affirmation of peer-to-peer payments which effectively completes the digital revolution of the Internet.“.

How does it work

Crypto Smart Market it works through Gift Card: by accessing the site in the section Market it will be possible to buy those of the best brands of Italian large distribution, from electronics to clothing, without any intermediation. After registering, the user can purchase one or more cards and indicate the person who will use it. Once the card has been purchased, the recipient will receive an SMS with a Pin that must be presented at the time of purchase, both in physical stores and on eCommerce sites.

Crypto Smart offers the possibility to buy, sell and hold the main cryptocurrencies and digital assets in maximum security and transparency, distinguishing itself for being a service suitable for non-professionals and in general for all those who want to approach the world of cryptocurrencies for the first time.