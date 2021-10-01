Bitcoin, the first token is mined using energy from volcanoes

It could come from El Salvador, the first country in the world whose bitcoin is legal tender, the green turning point that everyone was waiting for a further expansion of the digital currency in the corporate and financial sphere.

The first Bitcoin mined using the energy of the country’s volcanoes was born a few hours ago. A project on which President Nayib Bukele had given information just over a day ago, and which today, despite being still in the testing phase, has started producing its own Bitcoins.

“An extraordinary news for all BTC enthusiasts, but also for those who have already invested in the coin – explains Gianluca Grossi of Criptovaluta.it who first launched the news in Italy – the reason is simple: this could be the green turning point that everyone was waiting for a further expansion of BTC in the corporate and financial sphere ”.

President Nayib Bukele, via an official on Twitter, confirms that Bitcoin mining has started using volcanic energy, or rather, geothermal energy, which is obtained from the many volcanoes that insist on the territory of El Salvador.

A history that actually has relatively deep roots, because immediately after the announcement of the Ley Bitcoin which made the cryptocurrency legal tender in the country, there was talk, again through the mouth of the Salvadoran president, of the possibility of exploiting low-cost geothermal energy for Bitcoin mining.

“At first there was talk of offering this opportunity to private mining companies – continues Gianluca Grossi – while from what could be understood from the screenshot offered by Bukele, it could be an operation with state participation”.

The first screnshot reports the creation of just over 0.01 BTC, which at current prices is worth just over $ 450. A small amount but – as the experts explain – we are still in the testing phase and in all likelihood with only a fraction of the ASIC machines online.

After the Chinese squeeze, the countries that are launching themselves on mining

There are several countries that are throwing themselves into mining Bitcoin. In particular, among those who have low-cost and renewable electricity available. This is what they are trying to do in Laos, as it would seem the case of Belarus e soon from other countries of the eastern alder, obviously excluded China.