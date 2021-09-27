Bitcoin, the football stars become Nft: agreement between Sorare and Kosmos

Bitcoin, agreement between Sorare and Kosmos: the NFTs of 150 football legends arrive

Sorare, the fantasy football platform with the blockchain, And Kosmos, the sports entertainment group led by Gerard Piqué, kick off a partnership that sees world football legends as protagonists. The two companies have in fact reached an agreement to launch the NFT of over 50 game myths, including Diego Maradona, Franz Beckenbauer, Johan Cruyff And Michel Platini.

To kick off this partnership, Sorare and Kosmos announce today the Sorare Legendary XI, consisting of: Ronaldo Nazário, Fabio Cannavaro, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten, Iker Casillas, Johan Cruyff, Javier Zanetti, Franz Beckenbauer, Andriy Schevchenko, Steven Gerrard and Diego Maradona.

For every football legend, Sorare and the production company Kosmos Studios have carried out a series of exclusive interviews with the players, in which they recount unique experiences and feelings lived in the key moments of their sports career. These interviews will be available on player channels and on Sorare. The first “legendary card” to come out was that of Ronaldo Nazário, available from Friday 24 September.

Loading... Advertisements

“To be able to count on the greatest players in the world of football in this first adventure in the world of NFT and also do it with the help of Sorare, is an achievement for Kosmos“, has explained Gerard Piqué, president of Kosmos and player of the FC Barcelona. “Having the digital rights on these big names in our sport places us as pioneers in the world of blockchain ande-sports“, he added.

“We are thrilled to work with Kosmos and Gerard’s team for a long-term and exclusive partnership that features football legends,” he added. Nicolas Julia, co-founder and CEO of Sorare. “We already work with players, clubs, leagues and football associations. Working with more than 50 legends will further solidify the leadership position of Sorare in football. Our goal is to work with more than 150 legendary players by the end of 2022 ”.