Bitcoin: The key moment is approaching. Tesla: New record in sight

Click on “FOLLOWI “at the top to be notified every time I post a new article.

World stock exchanges contrasted.

The S & P500 (SP500) index reached 4,800 points for the first time in history. It is his 70th record in 2021. Nasdaq () + 0.3%. Jones (DJ30) + 0.1%, just a stone’s throw from his personal all-time high.

Europe stock exchanges follow closely, -0.30%, Dx -0.30%

There is optimism about the fight against the omicron variant: the US has reduced the isolation for asymptomatic Covid positives from 10 to 5 days. No quarantine is foreseen for third dose vaccinates in case of positive contacts.

The optimism also stems from the expectation that the global economic recovery will not be compromised by the new wave of COVID-19 and the tightening of monetary policy.

As for the macroeconomic scenario, the Richmont FED manufacturing sector index, calculated on an area that accounts for around 9% of the US GDP, rose to 16 points from 12 points the previous month. The figure is far above the 11-point estimate.

Hot Stocks and Tools:

Boeing (BA.N) + 2%, Indonesia lifted the ban on the airline’s 737 MAX, three years after the crash of one of its planes that resulted in the loss of all 189 people on board.

Tesla (TSLA.O) -1% from + 1.5% of the pre-market. Wedbush raised its target price to $ 1,400, citing the company’s dominance in the electric mobility sector. Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O) -5%, up from + 10% yesterday. Musk has ended his stock sale. This is good news.

Apple (AAPL.O) -0.5%, after four hikes in a row. It could be the first company in the world to break through the 3 trillion dollar market cap. With + 2.3% yesterday it reached 2,960 billion. Apple has announced that it has closed all 12 of its New York outlets for indoor shopping, due to the persistent increase in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the United States. Customers will still be able to collect orders online in stores, a spokesperson for Apple (NASDAQ 🙂 said. Shops on Fifth Avenue, Grand Central and SoHo are among the affected stores.

Pharmaceuticals. Pfizer (PFE.N) -2.5%, is the worst stock in the index. Moderna (MRNA.O) -0.5%, is on its sixth consecutive decline. The stock is posting its longest streak since October 2019. Novavax (NVAX.O) + 5%, rebounds from yesterday’s -10%. Its covid-19 vaccine has received emergency green light in India.

As expected by Antonio, an analyst at Ferlito consulting, pharmaceuticals are not a bargain at all.

: Volatility on the rise, cold I mean is coming but it shouldn’t be a lasting cold. This is not good news as it would undermine the demand for natural gas.

Oil (CL) Brent and gains 1% from + 3.3% yesterday. Even as airline companies cancel flights and cruise companies suspend cruises, there is optimism that global demand will hold up.

The falls 4% to 48,500 dollars. The most popular cryptocurrency has once again dropped below the $ 50,000 mark. Bitcoin and S & P500 diverge in December for the first time in six months: the former loses 15%, the latter gains 5%. They had moved in the same direction every month from July to November. The fact that the cryptocurrency is down in December as stocks gain may indicate that investor confidence in riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies has waned. The price is still very interesting, Antonio Ferlito prepares for an entrance.

Enel (ENEL.MI) -0.2%. Capital and Research Management holds 4.999% of the share capital of Enel (MI 🙂 as of December 22, according to the latest Consob surveys.

Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 (TIT.MI) + 0.3%. European Securities Network promotes from Neutral to Accumulate with a target of € 0.51. The national secretariats of Slc Cgil and Fistel Cisl asked for a meeting with the president of Telecom Italia, Salvatore Rossi, for a discussion on the future of the company, in particular from an employment point of view. Rossi responded by sharing the need for a meeting that will be scheduled after January 9th.

Comment below the article to get Antonio Ferlito’s personal opinion on an instrument.