Bitcoin: the market experiences a “flash crash”, but analysts curb alarmism

Bitcoin’s debut as fiat currency in El Salvador last Tuesday caused a sudden “flash crash” of 16% after 30 days of quite profitable. The price suddenly plummeted from over € 44,800 to under € 37,000 in a massive sell-off. It was a real flash crash that mainly affected the derivatives market, leading to a liquidation of over € 3.2 billion.

Also Ethereum followed the trend of Bitcoin, falling from the € 44,800 level to under € 37,000 in a massive sell-off, while remaining above the support level of the 200-day moving average.

But some industry pundits curb any kind of alarmism, claiming the fundamentals remain positive.

Orlando Merone, Bitpanda Country Manager for Italy, he has declared:

“Bitcoin is now legal currency in El Salvador – Three months after the country’s legislation was passed with a substantial majority of votes (62 members in favor), the cryptocurrency has officially become legal tender in El Salvador. That means now Bitcoin is a full-fledged payment currency, comparable to the US dollar, in circulation in the country since 2001. Goods, services and even taxes can now be paid using BTC and every merchant must accept its use as a legal form of payment. El Salvador bought its first 200 BTC one day before the law went into effect, and then got another 150 following the recent drop in prices ”.

Italians increasingly interested in bitcoin, but knowledge is scarce

Meanwhile, interest in cryptocurrencies is growing among Italians. This is revealed by a survey commissioned by WisdomTree to Opinium Research, according to which 61% of respondents have already invested in cryptocurrencies, or is thinking of doing it. Between the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany, the survey was conducted on a sample of 3 thousand people aged between 18 and 30 (1,000 young people for each country).