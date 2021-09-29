News

Bitcoin, the mayor of Miami wants the city to become a nuclear mining hub

Many Bitcoiners see nuclear and hydroelectric power as ideal solutions for environmentally friendly bitcoin mining. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told the Wall Street Journal that concerns about bitcoin’s environmental impact “stem from the fact that much of the mining was done in coal-producing countries.”

Nuclear power plants are generally located away from populated areas, reducing the opportunity cost for bitcoin miners, who only require an internet connection to move monetary energy for irrelevant fees. “The fact that we have nuclear power means it’s very cheap energy,” Suarez told CNBC in June. “We understand how important this is as miners want to get to a certain price of kilowatts per hour.”

Earlier this month Miami Mayor Francis Suarez gave a speech at the Bitmain Digital Mining Conference where he strongly advocated the adoption of innovative technologies, using bitcoin to give Miami the aura of something akin to a nascent Silicon Valley. . Notably, the mayor made Miami the second government in the world and the first in North America to host Satoshi’s White Paper on its government website.

