Bitcoin, the Mayor of New York ready to receive the first cryptocurrency check

It certainly won’t be the first or the only one, but New York City Mayor Eric Adams should get his soon first salary in BTC. In the United States, the Public Administration has taken this path for some time, as in the case of Bitcoin for taxes in Miami.

The newly elected Mayor of the Metropolis also issued some burning statements regarding his payment methods but also to the market in general. In particular, speaking to the microphones of CNBC and here at the bottom of the news, Adams said he was still waiting for the first check – in total there will be three salaries he should receive in BTC – and that as Mayor one of his goals will be to make New York City a HUB for cryptocurrencies.

During the interview, the presenter also talked about the current one flexion phase, where Bitcoin fell below $ 43,000. No doubt for the mayor, who retorted with strong conviction that “sometimes the best time to buy is when things go down so by the time they go up again you will have made a good profit […] I want New York City to be the center of this technology“.

Quite clear ideas therefore, after all the choice to opt for three months’ salary in BTC in dollars, at present, they would correspond to 1.51 BTC in total.