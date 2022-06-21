Entertainment

bitcoin, the most famous cryptocurrency, has lost 53% of its value

Economy: bitcoin, the most famous cryptocurrency, has lost 53% of its value

In just six months, the value of bitcoin plummeted from over 40,000 euros to less than 20,000 euros. This represents a blow for investors.

Bitcoin has lost 53% of its value. This currency, which had become a financial investment, collapsed in a few weeks, falling from 41,900 euros in January 2022 to 19,500 euros in June. “Now, with cryptocurrencies, you have to be careful (…) we invest the money we have, which we earn by working and we can lose everything all of a sudden”, warns Clément Vannier, cryptocurrency investor. Katy Perry, Lionel Messi or Elon Musk had invested in these currencies. El Salvador has even made it its official currency.

“We can imagine that here, we are witnessing the explosion of a bubble of cryptos, which would perhaps make it possible to sort out between solid and serious projects and those which are much less so”, analyzes Nicolas Dufrêne, economist, director of the Rousseau Institute. In France, 8% of the population have bought cryptocurrency at least once.

Seen from Europe

Franceinfo selects daily content from European public audiovisual media, members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.

