Bitcoin, the next target for this investor is $ 10,000 From Investing.com

Investing.com – Famous American investor Peter Schiff, one of those who predicted the 2008 financial crisis, confirmed his strongly negative view of Bitcoin, noting how a break below the $ 30,000 threshold would give the chart a sharp profile. bearish.

For Schiff, a break below $ 30k would have the following goal of $ 10,000, but since the intrinsic value of the virtual currency is 0 according to the investor, the “real” minimum of Bitcoin is zero:

“A drop to $ 10,000 might seem like a limit, but there is no reason to believe this level would hold a permanent minimum. If this double top is completed, the true floor is zero.”

Unsurprisingly, this tweet immediately sparked reactions from fans of. One of them particularly criticized the fact that Peter Schiff views gold as an investment and store of value as opposed to the digital currency.

“Gold is a store of value because when you store it, you are storing the most useful metal in the periodic table. There will always be a demand for gold. What value does it have that it can be stored? The is not being used for anything today. Why should it be. be used for something in the future? “

