Bitcoin: the obligation to record transactions is triggered

Revolution on Bitcoin. The Mef has signed a decree that obliges the data of cryptocurrency operations to be transmitted every three months with the balances of the transactions.

Revolution on Bitcoin. The Mef signed a decree which obliges to transmit the data of cryptocurrency operations with the balances of the transactions every three months.

The worldwide spread of cryptocurrencies has necessitated greater control by the authorities to avoid illicit money transfer mechanisms and scams at the expense of unsuspecting consumers.

For our legislator, therefore, the application of the anti-money laundering rules introduced by Legislative Decree 231/2007 and taken up by Legislative Decree 125/2019, which include service providers relating to the use of virtual currency among the recipients of anti-money laundering obligations.

Bitcoin decrypted by a decree

The decree that bears the signature of Daniele Franco, minister of the economy, establishes the cryptocurrency register managed by the OAM (agency of agents and credit brokers).

All operators, individuals, Italian and foreign companies they must register in the register within 90 days of the publication of the decree in the Official Gazette. But this is not a simple census because all the data relating to the operations carried out on the national territory will be transmitted.

What is the OAM currency register

OAM is an association founded in 2011 with the aim of supervising the distribution network of the credit sector.

In particular, the OAM manages the register of credit brokers and that of financial agents, dictates the rules for the training of these two professional figures and monitors compliance with the laws in this sector, with inspection and sanctioning powers.

After a first phase of registration of operators, a special section of the Register of Money Changers will be launched, reserved for service providers for the use of virtual currencies.

If he does not comply with the obligation, the operator will not be able to operate in Italy and risks up to the blackout of the site.

What data to send to the Ministry of Economy

The data that must be sent every three months through the OAM register concern

the personal data of natural persons and operators

the tax code

the details of the identification document;

the registered residence and domicile, if different from the residence;

a certified e-mail address for communications between the lender and the OAM;

indication of the type of activity carried out as a service provider relating to the use of virtual currency and / or as a digital wallet service provider;

indication of the type of service provided;

the methods of carrying out the service, with the indication of the number and address of the physical points of operation, and / or of the online operation with the indication of the web address through which the service is performed.

For companies must be indicated:

the VAT number,

the company name,

the legal nature of the subject,

the registered office and for those who are not EU the permanent establishment,

the data of the legal representative,

the certified pec

the methods of carrying out the service.

Bitcoin and the European orientation

In 2020 the European Union created the Digital Finance Package, containing the MiCA regulation proposal (Markets in Crypto-Assets), but which will not be operational until 2024.

This is a provision that intends to promote a unitary framework in all member countries, allowing persons who are authorized in one state to be able to carry out the activity in others without having to obtain new authorizations.

The standard defines i “Crypto-asset Service Provider (CASP)”, i.e. entities that professionally provide services related to cryptocurrencies such as custody and administration, trading platforms, exchanges (in any form), placement and consultancy.

(Claudia Cervi)