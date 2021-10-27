Bitcoin: the positive trend continues, but the environmental impact is worrying

These days, Bitcoin is trying to consolidate its value near its all-time high in the $ 67,000 area, but the debate on the environmental consequences for its creation is becoming increasingly heated. To respect the planet, the production of digital coins will necessarily have to be zero emissions: an increasingly topical issue

Continue to keep the hype still a thousand on Bitcoin. The digital currency has attracted the attention of many people in recent years, especially traders and finance experts who have tried to understand its trend, launching themselves in forecasts on the value of bitcoin. The most popular of digital coins returns to the top, moving at a disarming speed, reaching the highest ever. It is no coincidence that it reached € 62,315 on the trading platform Bitstamp. Perhaps many do not know it but its production is harmful to the environment, so much so as to jeopardize the achievement of the Paris Agreement in terms of limiting emissions.

At its debut in 2009, a bitcoin was worth just 1 cent of a dollar, while now it has come to touch threshold of 67 thousand dollars, its all-time high, and then undergo a correction close to the psychological threshold of 60 thousand. In any case, the underlying trend remains positive, although it will probably undergo a further phase of consolidation to unload the fluctuations of the last few days.

It is not a brilliant time only for bitcoin, but also for Ethereum which has risen by more than 410% since January: on 1 January it was worth $ 740 and is now at € 3,642.

“The last quarter saw profound changes in the crypto world – he said Simon Peters, eToro crypto market analyst, -. We have gone from a real bull run to a somewhat more circumspect market, with developments, such as China’s recent decision to ban crypto transactions, generating some uncertainty. In any case, there were also important news such as Cardano’s Alonzo hardfork and Ethereum’s London upgrade, which added features and scalability to both networks, which meant a few months of intense activity for both developers and developers. investors “.

According to eToro data, Italian investors have continued to have confidence in crypto-assets despite the volatility of recent months and the continuing turmoil. Bitcoin confirms itself as the leader in the choices of users registered on the multi-asset platform in Italy, while Cardanothanks to an increase in positions of 20% quarter on quarter, Ethereum undermines the second place (+ 1%).

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Coinbase, one of the most important exchange platforms globally, explains how it is also being pushed outside the network: “Some users choose to buy cryptocurrencies as a form of investment with the aim of diversifying their portfolio. There is also a very important practical aspect of cryptocurrencies that should be considered: a wide range of online merchants now accept Bitcoin as a payment method. Some of the products and services that can be purchased through Bitcoin are video games, gift cards, and vacation travel. It is therefore for their utility function, as currencies accessible to all, that we believe that cryptocurrencies are destined to remain in the future “. In fact, recently MasterCard And Amazon have stated that they want to open up to cryptocurrency transactions.

Bitcoin: digital gold or a threat to the planet?

However, with the increase in prices, the consumption of electricity necessary to produce it has also increased. According to the Cambrigde Center for Alternative Finance, the energy consumption of bitcoin per year is about 133 terawatt hours (it also reached peaks of 150 terawatt hours), an amount similar to that used by Sweden which has an annual consumption of just under 132 TWh.

But how is a bitcoin produced? It is an exclusively digital, decentralized currency for which there is no government or body that regulates its issuance. And as such it can only be obtained digitally through “mining operations”Which require significant computational power and a lot of electrical energy.

Unlike central banks that create money, “miners” mine bitcoins. To verify the veracity of the transaction, a system called “Proof of Work“(Proof of work) that brings all the nodes of the network around the world to participate in a competition to solve a complex mathematical problem that allows the generation of a new block, then added to a public record called precisely blockchain. This activity is rewarded with new bitcoins, (currently the reward amounts to 6.25 bitcoins every 10 minutes) so as to keep the system and the entire economy that supports it running.

In the beginning, a computer and a fairly low amount of energy were needed to mine. Today, however, mining even a single bitcoin requires very high computing power. Therefore, supercomputers (of the latest generation) and higher energy consumption are needed, both for their operation and for the cooling process in order to keep the hardware constantly running. And that’s not all. These state-of-the-art computers quickly become obsolete and cannot be reused, creating more and more electronic waste – a growing threat to our country.

With the Crypto Climate AccordHowever, many cryptocurrencies are on track for a 100% green transition. One of the possible alternatives is to adopt the transaction validation system called “Proof of stake”Which requires less energy consumption but lower reliability than Proof of work. In addition, there are many plans to install new factories powered by renewable sources. As the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, who will invest $ 5 million for a solar-powered mining site in the US.

Even if they don’t physically exist, it doesn’t mean they don’t pollute. And in a world that is continually struggling to reduce the ecological footprint, the issue can no longer be ignored.