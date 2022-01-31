Bitcoin, the president of El Salvador predicts a “gigantic price increase”

Despite the IMF’s invitation to El Salvador, which has asked to remove Bitcoin as legal tender, the president of the state Nayib Bukele does not seem to want to take any step back and has actually raised. Through his official Twitter account, in fact, he released another bullish forecast against the cryptocurrency.

A few hours ago in fact Bukele on Twitter explained that “there are currently more than 50 million millionaires in the world” and there isn’t enough Bitcoin if each of them wanted to own at least 1 BTC.

The president, in fact, observes that “there is not enough for even half of them“and for this reason according to him a Gigantic rise in Bitcoin prices is near and it’s “just a matter of time“.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing the Bitcoin is trading at $ 37,441.941.14% less than yesterday while on a weekly basis we can see the light and the rise is 10.65%.

This is not the first time that Bukele has let himself go to statements of this type: at the beginning of the month, in fact, he had stated that in 2022 the Bitcoin will reach 100 thousand dollars, but this first part of the new year was characterized by the sharp decline in the cryptocurrency markets. .