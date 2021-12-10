Bitcoin: the president of Ripple and the Proof-of-Stake

Chris Larsen, co-founder and president of Ripple, asks Bitcoin miners to switch from current Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

He did it with a post on his personal blog aimed at mining companies.

Why Bitcoin Should Switch to Proof-of-Stake

The real chances that Larsen could convincing the Bitcoin community to replace the current consensus algorithm are almost nil, so much so that the post turns out to be purely hypothetical. Furthermore, being president of Ripple, whose cryptocurrency is based on a kind of PoS, it does not appear to be an impartial source in this regard.

Larsen believes that share prices of Bitcoin mining companies could rise if the PoW is replaced. However, miners have no power to change Bitcoin’s algorithm, so they can’t help but adapt to the community’s choices.

The problem of pollution

According to Ripple’s president, the worsening climate crisis should question the PoW, due to its enormous energy consumption.

Just this year the China, where the most of the Bitcoin hashrate, he decided to prohibit mining precisely to reduce energy consumption in the country. This has led to a significant increase in crypto mining activity in the US, which is why Larsen says he is concerned.

He writes:

“The emerging solution among climate experts is that the Bitcoin code needs to be modified into a low-energy consensus algorithm like those used by nearly all other major cryptographic protocols.”

However, it sounds very strange that climate experts are proposing a technological solution for Bitcoin, probably without knowing in detail how it actually works. It would be a bit like Satoshi Nakamoto proposing a solution to stem global warming.

Larsen further writes:

“A challenge to make such a change to the code is the alleged opposition of bitcoin miners, especially given the huge and growing investment in US mining operations.”

A proposal destined to fall

In reality, miners would be the main beneficiaries of the replacement of the PoW, as they would see costs drastically reduced. One almost thinks that Larsen does not know very well how Bitcoin actually works.

Ripple’s president also tries to convince the shareholders of American mining companies to request the abandonment of the PoW, but they have absolutely no power whatsoever over the Bitcoin protocol.

Therefore the solution proposed by him must be declassified a simple mental speculation, with a real probability of success very close to zero.