Bitcoin, the presidential candidate of Paraguay will adopt it as the official currency if he wins

Yesterday, Paraguayan MP Carlitos Rejala shared on Twitter his plans to run for presidency in 2023 and establish bitcoin as the official currency for his country if he wins. Rejala also co-authored a bill with Senator Silva Facetti in July, which sought to regulate Bitcoin in Paraguay, even though that bill classified BTC as property rather than legal tender.

The progressive member of Paraguay’s Chamber of Deputies told Bitcoin Magazine in July that the goal of adopting Bitcoin is to “welcome cryptocurrency innovation to Paraguay.” However, the proposed bill sought to secure tight control over bitcoin mining for the Paraguayan government and attempt to offer investors protection from bitcoin firms in the form of intense regulation.

Since El Salvador enacted its Bitcoin law on September 7, many rumors have emerged that other countries may follow suit in the coming months. Ukraine has recently taken steps in that direction by legalizing Bitcoin, even though the new legislation has not made the currency legal tender in the country. Paraguay is now last on the list and its natural features make it a perfect home for the bitcoin mining industry.

Credit: Pixabay

The nation of Rejala employs nearly 100% renewable energy sources from hydroelectric dams, the most iconic of which, Itaipu, is the second largest in the world and produces around 14 gigawatts (GW) of power. A lot of green energy could certainly be exploited by bitcoin miners, but provided they respect Paraguay’s rules. Rejala and Facetti said in their bill that anyone wishing to open a shop in the country should apply for and receive a bitcoin mining license granted by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MIC).

Congressman appears to be a bitcoin supporter; however, the intense scrutiny proposed by his bill raises some questions as to whether his country would be able to fully embrace Bitcoin.