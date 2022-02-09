Bitcoin, the rapper Razzlekhan arrested for the 3.6 billion scam – Corriere.it

The rap of bitcoin: With words and software you can write your destiny sang Razzlekhan. Especially with software: behind the $ 3.6 billion bitcoin scam is the tough rapper who dedicated her lyrics to Elisabeth Holmes (ended up in prison for the Theranos scandal and the innovative, revolutionary but unfortunately fake and artificial blood tests) and on Wall Street (“I’m the crocodile of Wall Street” another piece of his that ends up in the oblivion of the Net complete with self-paid advertising in Times Square, Manhattan).

Rapper Razzlekhan (Heather Morgan, 31) in a frame from one of her music videos



The musical “career” The vaguely trashy style: “I’m a Versace Bedouin”. Poses let’s say captivating (dance with the electric broom, clearly wireless as the technology of the moment wants). On the other hand the name says a lot, if not all: Razzlekhan, because I’m like Genghis Khan but with more pizza. Silicon Valley inspired her not only artistically: as we know from her “verses” she considered herself “a rapper, but also a software CEO, an economist and even a writer” (she wrote for Forbes about the ability of “women to beat men in negotiations”). Inspirers: Salvador Dali and Charles Bukowsky. Maybe Arsenio Lupine too at this point. One could not be missing from her verses anti-Covid commercial for one of his smoothies – personal recipe – more effective than vaccines against Covid-19developed at home on the occasion of a virus caught in Africa far more dangerous than the Coronavirus, to listen to it.