Bitcoin, the real crypto innovation is now elsewhere

Despite constant growth and red predictions from many analysts, the whole bitcoin situation now seems predictable and boring. The capacity for innovation therefore seems to have disappeared, or has moved, but where? Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and play-to-earn games seem to be the new trends in the market.

This is where the real heads lie right now: speculating, building, pondering, and realizing the things that really matter. And what is unique is that this basic approach and the trend of bottom-up construction are leading to some of the most innovative projects.

Let’s take the “Loot” project as an example. What is unique and intriguing is that it has set the precedent for what is becoming a new role model. The process involves creating a product (be it an NFT or a protocol), mentioning it to an interested community, and allowing them to mint tokens for free within the range, after which, the creators let the community, the speculators and OpenSea did the rest.

From the point of view of the markets, money chases money. Investors chase liquidity, and this is part of what drives price action within the markets. We see this happening with all tier one incentive launches where hundreds of millions of dollars are moving from ETH to Fantom, or from ETH to Arbitrum, or from ETH to AVAX, or from ETH to LUNA, or USDC to trade. Web3 based decentralized companies such as dYdX and GMX.

Loading... Advertisements

The point is that cryptography is driven by liquidity and trends. The whole Loot phenomenon has proven this and is now inspiring other developers to do something that had always been in their sight but has only recently been understood.