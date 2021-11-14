Bitcoin: the real turning point arrives

A historic moment for the protocol from Bitcoin, with Taproot, for which he had voted by now a few months ago, which is officially live.

An important piece of news, which changes – albeit imperceptibly for many – the way in which Bitcoin it works and can be exchanged. A painless passage which – as we will see in this in-depth analysis – once again signals the extraordinary strength of the team of developers that animate $ BTC.

Taproot has been live for a few hours – a turning point in Bitcoin history

What does the switch of Bitcoin to Taproot mean

It’s a soft fork for Bitcoin, which follows a few years later Segwit. It will be very interesting because it adds some feature from privacy And fungibility to the network, with an eye also to complex transactions.

Will introduce the Schnorr’s signatures, which will improve privacy and also guarantee a (modest) saving of space, even if it is not only around this that the network of BTC aims to revolutionize itself with this update.

With Taproot there will be an improvement in the privacy of transactions, since the soft fork will allow you to to conceal what are the moving parts of a transaction. An important increase in privacy that is also reflected in the fungibility.

The update also adds complex new features to Bitcoin transactions, such as requiring more employment signatures and also the issue a weather, making the possibilities of the network far greater than what was possible until a few hours ago.

There vote for the implementation of Taproot it was also emblematic because it reaffirmed the supremacy of community, which has managed, if you like, to bend even the large companies that deal with mining and who had not seemed compactly enthusiastic about this step.

A passage that marks a new era for Bitcoin, made more privacy and greater flexibility, without the passage itself having marked any kind of problem, also a symbol of the structural and technological solidity of the world of Bitcoin and of community who takes care of it.

What changes for privacy?

The theme of the privacy for Bitcoin transactions has always been one of the most debated, taking into account the fact that all transactions are entered in a ledger which can be consulted by all. We know that with a little patience we could trace all the transactions starting from the first, even with the help of specific websites or software.

The situation will not completely change, as the data will be anyway available on the public ledger, even if some parts of them can be hidden with very important effects for the overall privacy of the system.

A few words about scalability

There scalability from Bitcoin it has long been one of the main reasons for discussion around the protocol, albeit with certain tones only among its detractors. One of the problems with Bitcoin’s scalability comes from its limited space for transactions. A problem not easy to solve – we talked extensively about Musk’s crazy proposals for Dogecoin – given that the decentralization of Bitcoin.

The more efficient use of the space dedicated to transactions with Taproot will allow better use of the blockspace and it will also improve the scalability of the network itself. Another success of Bitcoin in improving and overcoming problems, even if in our opinion it is improper to define them in this way, which concern him directly.

The change was also widely expected with regard to timing and therefore there has not been any kind of surprise effect. Markets haven’t reacted much either, with Bitcoin who continues his struggle to get out of $ 65,000 channel, as we had already correctly indicated in ours Bitcoin forecasts.

This could also happen today, given the relative strength with which it has already shown itself on the market starting yesterday, recovering from weekly minimums. The passage to Taproot it should have neither positive nor negative repercussions, at least on the short term of the price of Bitcoin. However, it remains a very important step for a network which, even if with extremely long reflection times, proves to be able to keep up.

We will hardly find on Bitcoinnews, also in the future bleeding edge compared to other networks. But that’s not the job of $ BTC, which exists for different purposes – and in our opinion often more important, also in terms of protecting the security of transactions.