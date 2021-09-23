Bitcoin, the scammer’s favorite tool for phishing emails

Phishing attempts are escalating and users are constantly receiving scam emails in their inbox. Very often these messages leverage on Bitcoins and disproportionate earnings to attract the attention of users.

In fact, the body of the email almost always reads that a Bitcoin payment is pending and you need to confirm the transaction to receive the money. However, we remind you that these platforms do not exist and it is exclusively a way to steal sensitive data from unfortunates.

The unfortunate who take the bait thrown by scammers are invited to enter credit card numbers and secret codes in order to unlock the fake payment. Alternatively, the data of the current account and the passwords that protect it are requested. Once these data are obtained, the scammers can safely empty the account and the cards of the victims, leaving them broke.

The promise of a huge profit in Bitcoin could lead some users to take the bait at phishing attempts

Hence, very often, emails regarding Bitcoin earnings are phishing attempts. To recognize them more easily we have decided to report a message received from one of our readers that we thank for the report.

The message has as its subject: “RE: YOUR ACCOUNT HAS RECEIVED THE BALANCE OF € 25,000.99”Which could already sound some alarm bells. In addition, reading the body of the message confirms that it is a phishing attempt:

“You have an outstanding amount in your account!

Congratulations



You’re just one step away from yours BITCOIN GIFT, please request it immediately.

To confirm the payment, simply click on the confirm button.

To invest with us and get quick and easy income, click the Invest button.

TOTAL ORDER: 25,000.99 euros in Bitcoin“