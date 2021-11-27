BITCOIN, the scammers promise 66 thousand euros of profit in a few seconds

THE Bitcoins are always at the heart of phishing emails as, thanks to their value, it is possible to organize very tempting scams. Scammers promise huge profits simply by logging into an online platform.

Although email clients are able to block the most common scams, some manage to pass the automatic filters and arrive among the messages to be read. The subject of these emails is designed to attract the attention of potential victims: “Reactivate your account for the payment of your € 66,598.90!“.

The text suggests that your current account has been suspended and that the approximately 67 thousand euros are blocked. Users will never see this money, indeed they will see the account emptied if they fall into the scam.



Phishing always relies on Bitcoins to deceive users

However, there is no platform and no outstanding payments. The phishing email aims to deceive users and provide scammers with all the sensitive data they need to access their real checking account. Once they have the necessary, they can proceed to empty it completely, stealing all the money deposited.

One of our readers pointed out a message that he received just recently. In the body of the email you can read:

“Bitcoin transaction approved for € 66,598.90

We are contacting you regarding a new payment # 173469 that has been created on your account.

Transaction ID: BTC7QD8SE00

Amount / Installment exchange: € 66,598.90

The account expires in 48 hours

Confirm my payment!“

It is therefore essential not to reply to the email or click on the links inside to avoid any type of problem. Our advice is to delete the message immediately and forget it.