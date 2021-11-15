Bitcoin, the Taproot update and DeFi arrive – idealista / news

November 2021 will be a pivotal month for bitcoin (BTC), its payment network and its Blockchain. After reaching a new maximum value, $ 69,000 per single coin, in a few days the Bitcoin network will receive one of the most important updates of its history, update called “Taproot”.

Thanks to this new features will be implemented which will make Bitcoin more scalable, confidential and above all it will allowto the creation of advanced Smart Contracts that until now have been an “almost exclusive” of other Blockchains, for example, Ethereum.

Contrary to what the vast majority of people think, sending bitcoins between two electronic wallets over the network level 1 takes place from 30 minutes to 10 hours (in extreme cases caused by network overcrowding). For this reason, a level 2 network of the Bitcoin Blockchain, called the “Lightning Network”, has been adopted for some time, making payments instant.

With the upgrade to Taproot, transfers of value will be more efficient and the transaction cost will be close to zero, further enhancing the use of Bitcoin as a medium of exchange. By making transactions cheaper, more efficient and more private, the adoption of Taproot will lay the foundation for extra features such as leveraging even more sophisticated smart contracts to coordinate fund management procedures.

In fact, you must know that, currently, Bitcoin is the safest and most solid network among networks based on Blockchain and this will easily attract developers from all over the world who will be able to create their own dApps (decentralized applications) based, precisely, on Smart Contract.

The first and most logical use, given the mix of value (bitcoin currency) and the possibility of creating automated procedures (Smart Contract + dApp), will be everything concerning DeFi, that is, decentralized finance.

What is decentralized finance

DeFi is a decentralized financial application system based on Blockchain technology that generate a transparent, secure and open source P2P (Peer 2 Peer) ecosystem which, as an objective, is to operate with the absence of authorities such as, for example, banks.

The main advantage of DeFi is simplified access to financial services (such as monetary loans) for those who, for various reasons, cannot take advantage of these in the traditional way.

The use of DeFi applications does not require intermediaries. Their computer code settles any possible dispute thanks to specific smart contracts and users maintain the ownership of their funds which can be available at any time.

Thanks to the Blockchain, the data relating to transactions, money tracking, interests, etc … are inviolable and unchangeable, distributed over thousands of nodes (computers / servers) all over the world which make the execution of contracts by anyone unstoppable.

Granting of DeFi Loans

The applications most of DeFi are those that allow you to grant or receive a monetary loan against the constraint of a collateral value.

To have a loan, in practice: I am a holder of 1 bitcoin and I need to have liquidity (euro, dollar, etc.). The first chance I have is to sell my bitcoin, losing my investment that maybe in the future can give me significant gain. In addition to this I will be subject to the taxation (capital gain) due from the sale of my digital currency. The second possibility: I lock my bitcoin and get stable coins in exchange like USDC, USDT, etc … which I can convert to euros immediately.

Once the loan is repaid with a small additional interest, with no time or quantity constraints, I will get my bitcoin back which in the meantime may have increased its value. Who grants me the loan? A dApp based on a smart contract that automatically withdrew money from a pool (money pool) made available by thousands of lenders.

Lenders (liquidity providers) are natural persons o companies that make their digital currencies available in the platform pool to obtain interests that in some cases reach 8/10% annually. In addition to the benefit of accrued interest, lenders also have the guarantee of having their coins available at any time, which in the meantime can be increased in value.

The revolutionary aspect of all this, plus the absence of brokers, transition costs, income verification, approval times etc … It is what everything happens in an instant, decentralized way with no risk of failure of the lender and for the lenders of the continuous possession of their coins (blocked) in specific digital wallets deposited on special USB sticks or applications on their computer. Only the parties hold the money and no one can steal it from them. A great demonstration of the usefulness of Blockchain technology for value management.