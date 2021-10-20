Bitcoin, the US ETF debuts with + 4.85% and the cryptocurrency pushes towards new records – Corriere.it

An ETF that follows the trend of bitcoin futures An event that has been awaited for years, from 2013 to be precise, when it was presented thereat first request for quotation of an ETF with bitcoin underlying (in the last four years, the requests have intensified on several fronts), but that has always found the opposition of the Sec. In recent days, however, the turning point has come, with the American Consob which, under the presidency of Gary Gensler (at the beginning of the year he took the helm of the supervisory body from the former number one Jay Clayton), has finally given the green light to listing on the stock exchange. This is not a pure ETF, as not directly linked to the current price of the most famous cryptocurrency. The ProShares home replicant follows the trend of bitcoin futures contracts, which have been authorized by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (for both the Chicago merchant exchange and the Chicago board options exchange) exactly three years ago.



Other proposals from replicators on cryptocurrencies It was Gensler himself who suggested the creation of ETFs linked to cryptocurrency futures, as they would have gotten the go-ahead for listing more easily than physical replicants. And now that this tab has also fallen, other replicants will surely land on Wall Street. Starting with those (always linked to futures) by VanEck and Valkyrie, on which the Sec will have to express itself by next November 14th.But there are also the Galaxy Digital and Ark Invest ETFs, always with bitcoin underlying. Furthermore, among the requests received by the SEC there is also one of WisomTree, that would like to list an ETF linked to Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization (450 billion dollars according to the website www.coinmarketcap.com, compared to 1,200 billion of bitcoin).