Bitcoin, the US ETF debuts with + 4.85% and the cryptocurrency pushes towards new records – Corriere.it

An ETF that follows the trend of bitcoin futures
An event that has been awaited for years, from 2013 to be precise, when it was presented thereat first request for quotation of an ETF with bitcoin underlying (in the last four years, the requests have intensified on several fronts), but that has always found the opposition of the Sec. In recent days, however, the turning point has come, with the American Consob which, under the presidency of Gary Gensler (at the beginning of the year he took the helm of the supervisory body from the former number one Jay Clayton), has finally given the green light to listing on the stock exchange. This is not a pure ETF, as not directly linked to the current price of the most famous cryptocurrency. The ProShares home replicant follows the trend of bitcoin futures contracts, which have been authorized by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (for both the Chicago merchant exchange and the Chicago board options exchange) exactly three years ago.
Other proposals from replicators on cryptocurrencies
It was Gensler himself who suggested the creation of ETFs linked to cryptocurrency futures, as they would have gotten the go-ahead for listing more easily than physical replicants. And now that this tab has also fallen, other replicants will surely land on Wall Street. Starting with those (always linked to futures) by VanEck and Valkyrie, on which the Sec will have to express itself by next November 14th.But there are also the Galaxy Digital and Ark Invest ETFs, always with bitcoin underlying. Furthermore, among the requests received by the SEC there is also one of WisomTree, that would like to list an ETF linked to Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization (450 billion dollars according to the website www.coinmarketcap.com, compared to 1,200 billion of bitcoin).
Forecasts on the future of bitcoins
In short, the catalog of products that replicate cryptocurrencies seems destined to be enriched quickly. Meanwhile, on the day of the debut of the first Bitcoin ETF, the coin created by Satoshi Nakamoto (a pseudonym that hides a group of computer scientists) approached its all-time high threateningly, reached $ 64,778 last April (investing.com data). Record that could exceed in the coming days, as reported by the site investing.com, which cites Tom Lee, founder of Fundstrat, says launch of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Etf fund could help catalyze more purchases in bitcoin by numerous retail investors. The expert speculates that the demand for bitcoin-related ETFs could increase by 50 million dollars a day if the Proshares fund were to reach the same popularity as Invesco’s QQQ Trust (the ETF that follows the trend of the Nasdaq), which has a capitalization of approximately 191 billion dollars. According to Lee, the push of the new ETF could bring bitcoin to reach 168 thousand dollars by the end of the year, with an increase of about 170% compared to current prices.