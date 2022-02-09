Bitcoin, the US recovered 94,000 stolen in 2016. Two arrests. “Holders of the currency come forward”

The United States Department of Justice recovers 94,000 of bitcoins that a hacker stole in 2016 from the trading platform of Bitfinex cryptocurrencies initiating more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions.

Currently the value of bitcoin recovered is beyond 3.6 billion dollarsa figure never reached in the country in an action to find stolen goods.

It’s over under arrest a couple from New York: IL, 34, and his wife HM, 31. They will have to appear before the Federal Court in these hours because they are suspected of money laundering, fraud and conspiracy.

According to court documents, the couple sent a large amount of stolen bitcoins to a human-controlled digital wallet (claiming to be native English and Russian speakers). The transfer took place in five years “through a maze of transactions “.

The earnings were used to buy prepaid cards from the Walmart chain, gold, Playstation, digital Nft; but also for luxury hotels and car trips with the Uber service.

A reconstruction of the transactions in the court act

The arrested, holder of the portfolio, defines himself on social networks as a “technology entrepreneur, software developer and investor”. And certainly the couple has put in place a very sophisticated instrumentation:

– used fictitious identities to create online accounts;

– used computer programs to automate transactions, according to a proven track record recycling technique;

– deposited virtual currencies in the markets of the hidden network (darknet);

– converted bitcoins into other forms of virtual currency, including anonymous (Aec), in a practice known as “chain hopping”.

Kenneth Rogoff: “Cryptocurrencies banned, help illegal business” by Eugenio Occorsio 07 February 2022





“Today’s arrests prove that cryptocurrencies are not a safe haven for criminals,” says the Deputy Attorney General. Lisa O. Monaco.

The Wall Street Journal – which gives news of the bitcoin seizure – he quotes Ari Redborda former Treasury Department official, now at blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs.

Also in his opinion, the arrests prove investigators’ abilities to track cryptocurrency flows, even years after illicit transactions: “As obfuscation techniques evolve, so do the tools that authorities have to track them.”

The case also helps law enforcement agencies understand the strategies that hackers, terrorists and other criminals are using it in digital currency markets to try to move illicit funds.

The Department of Justice has created a National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (as of October 2021) to prosecute criminals who bet on cryptocurrencies and recover illegitimate proceeds.

Bitfinex had initially offered one reward of hundreds of millions dollars to anyone who has offered information to recover the Bitcoin. It is unclear whether the reward played a role in the kidnapping.

US investigators called on victims of the theft to come forward to recover their losses.