Bitcoin, the use of cryptocurrencies has increased by 880% in the past year

Chainalysis, a well-known analysis and research company on blockchain and Cryptocurrency, has published its latest report on the adoption and use of Bitcoin from July 2020 to June 2021 in the world. According to the index created by the famous Blockchain analytics firm, Chainalysis, the adoption of cryptocurrencies by consumers around the world has increased by 880% in the last year. Adoption is calculated by estimating the per capita use of cryptocurrencies, as opposed to the trading volumes of traditional currencies within each country.

The index also weights the data according to the degree of development of the various countries, to avoid that they are distorted in favor of developed countries with large volumes of transactions by professional and institutional operators. Instead, the goal is to “highlight the countries with the highest adoption of cryptocurrency by ordinary people and focus on use cases related to individual transactions and savings, rather than trade and speculation.”

Chainalysis found that Vietnam has the highest cryptocurrency adoption, leading the 154 countries analyzed and rated on a scale of 0 to 1. In second place India scored 0.37, followed by Pakistan, with a score of 0. , 36.

At the end of the second quarter of 2020, after a period of poor growth, total global adoption stood at 2.5 based on the summarized national index scores. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, the total score is 24, which suggests that global adoption has grown by more than 2,300% since the third quarter of 2019 and by more than 881% in the past year.

Research suggests that the reasons for this increased adoption are diverse across the globe: In emerging markets, many are turning to cryptocurrency to preserve their savings in the face of currency devaluation, send and receive remittances, and execute business transactions, while the adoption in North America, Western Europe and East Asia over the past year have been fueled largely by institutional investment. In a year where cryptocurrency prices have risen dramatically, each region’s respective reasons for embracing the asset class seem to have proved compelling.

Loading... Advertisements

Several countries in emerging markets, including Kenya, Nigeria, Vietnam and Venezuela, top the index largely because they have huge transaction volumes on peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms when adjusted for PPP per capita and population. using the Internet. Interviews by the analyst firm with experts in these countries revealed that many residents use P2P cryptocurrency exchanges as their primary access to cryptocurrency, often because they don’t have access to centralized exchanges.

Central and South Asia, Latin America, and Africa send more web traffic to P2P platforms than regions whose countries tend to have larger economies, such as Western Europe and East Asia. Many emerging markets limit the amount of domestic currency that residents can move out of the country. Hence, cryptocurrency offers residents of these countries a way to get around those limits so that they can meet their financial needs.

Last year, China ranked fourth in the global adoption index, while the United States ranked sixth. This year, the United States is in eighth place and China in thirteenth. The main reason both countries fell is that their rankings in population-weighted P2P trading volume using the internet have dropped dramatically: China has dropped from 53rd in this component to 155th, while the United States has dropped. I went down from the 16th to the 109th. Further analysis shows how much P2P volumes have decreased in the two countries relative to global volumes.

The data also clearly shows that the growing volume of transactions for centralized services and the explosive growth of DeFi are driving the use of cryptocurrency in the developed world and countries that have already had substantial adoption, while P2P platforms are driving a new adoption in emerging markets. “The clear conclusion, however, is this: Cryptocurrency adoption has skyrocketed in the past twelve months and the variation in contributing countries shows that cryptocurrency is a truly global phenomenon.”