Bitcoin: the virtual currency of records reaches 66 thousand dollars

That of cryptocurrencies it is a constantly growing universe, able to gather more and more attention around itself.

The bitcoin, the most popular virtual currency, reached an absolute record in value in mid-October, hitting 66 thousand dollars. A considerable level, the consequence of a path that, in just three months, has seen the currency double its value.

From 2009 to today, the first and most noble among the virtual coins, has grown to the point of securing a leading position in the investors’ portfolio. If we think that at the onset i bitcoin they were worth 1 cent of a dollar and today they are worth 66 thousand, we can only decree their success.

In Italy, about 1 in 5 adults focus on cryptocurrencies, placing our country in tenth place in the world among the states that hold the largest amount of virtual currency, in relation to the population.

How bitcoins are created

THE bitcoin, that is the first decentralized peer-to-peer payment network, are managed directly by users, without the presence of a central authority.

THE bitcoin in fact they are the consequence of a competitive process known as “mining”, which rewards private individuals for their activity. The “extractors” dealing with the passages create new ones bitcoin, and at the same time protect the network, thanks to the use of specific hardware. A network that guarantees possession and transfer in an absolutely anonymous form.

The importance of this virtual currency can be clearly read in the strong market demand that characterizes it, and in the use made of it as a real payment method, as an alternative to traditional currencies.

Bitcoin: how does it work?

A bitcoin (BTC) it is in a nutshell a file stored on a digital wallet called “Wallet”. A wallet can be both software (i.e. present on a platform) and hardware. For greater security, those who have purchased bitcoins on an online platform then prefer to move the token to a hardware device.

From the wallet it is possible to send and receive bitcoins with and from anyone. Each trade will then be recorded in the blockchain. The purpose of all this is precisely to make everything traceable and transparent to avoid possible fraud.

To date, bitcoin, despite its high volatility, has a price that has exceeded 50,000 euros but it is still possible to invest even a lower amount in virtual currency.

This means that you don’t have to buy a whole Bitcoin to own Bitcoin, but you can also buy one fraction of a Bitcoin. The minimum amount that can be purchased is 0.00000001 BTC (or 1 Satoshi).

Here’s everything you should know:

a Satoshi is the smallest unit of Bitcoin (BTC);

there are 100,000,000 Satoshi (sats) in one Bitcoin;

it is therefore possible to own 0.00000001 BTC;

currently 1 Satoshi is worth about € 0.0005086: this means that it is within everyone’s reach;

On all exchanges it is possible to buy fractions of Bitcoins.

Where to buy Bitcoin?

Bitcoins can be bought both on online trading platforms, both on Exchange. The main difference is that trading platforms are regulated, while exchanges are unregulated platforms.

However, most people prefer to use exchanges due to the lower fees associated with the transaction. However, due to the lack of regulation, it is essential to use only the most trusted exchanges.

The largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world are Binance And Coinbase, but there are also other very good ones. Young Platform is the best Italian Exchange to buy bitcoin and other emerging cryptocurrencies.

The platform is very easy to use. You will only have to: register, deposit a minimum amount of 20 euro, choose the cryptocurrency you wish to invest in, choose the amount to invest in it, click on “buy” and wait for it to increase in value over time.

You can register on the official website or by downloading the mobile App. The registration process is very quick: just insert your own valid identification document. It will then be possible to pay the minimum deposit through all major payment methods.

Once the process is complete, you will have access to the following tools: