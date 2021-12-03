News

Bitcoin: the website can be seized if the investment does not comply with the TUF

With the pronunciation n. 44337/2021 of 11.10.2021[1] – filed on 30.11.2021 – the Court of Cassation ruled on the matter of bitcoin sale on the web and, in particular, on the debated legal qualification of the same financial products.

The story originates from the provision of a probative seizure by the Court of Parma of a website through which digital currency was sold.

In particular, the currency sold through the website in question was considered by the competent authorities as a “body of crime and a thing pertaining to the crime” as the “instrument through which the advertising of the illegal activity and the offer to the customers, preparatory tools for putting electronic money into circulation “.

In this regard, the objections presented by the interested party against the provision of the seizure relating to: the absence of the fumus, the impossibility of considering electronic money as a financial product – therefore not subject to the provisions of the TUF – except in the cases in which the sale is directly influenced by the seller through specific sponsorship methods – and, finally, the “illegality of computer search “which took place for precautionary purposes.

By order of 04.06.2021, therefore, the Court of Parma, acting as the Judge of the review, rejected the request for review proposed in the interest of the appellant and confirmed the decree of validation of the evidentiary seizure issued by the same Court.

Subsequently, the operator of the website subject to seizure appealed to the Supreme Court against the order of the Court and defended himself by arguing that “the mere association of bitcoin with digital gold could not be considered a sufficient element to deem the regulatory concept of investment of a natural nature to be applicable. financial “, with the consequent non-subjecting of the sale procedures to the regulations of the TUF

The Court of Cassation on this point has, in the first place, recalled the definition of virtual currency as envisaged by the Italian legislator in Legislative Decree no. 125/2019, in addition to the already existing EU provision, ie as “the digital representation of value, not issued or guaranteed by a central bank or public authority, not necessarily linked to a legal tender currency, used as a means of exchange for the purchase of goods and services or for investment purposes and transferred, archived and negotiated electronically “.

On the merits, the Supreme Court found the appeal presented by the website operator inadmissible as it was considered a “customer offer tool”.

It was therefore clarified that “where the sale of bitcoin is advertised as a real investment proposal, an activity occurs subject to the obligations set out in Articles 91 and following TUF (“CONSOB exercises the powers provided for in this part having regard to the protection of investors as well as the efficiency and transparency of the corporate control market and the capital market”), the omission of which integrates the existence of the crime pursuant to art . 166 paragraph 1 letter. c) TUF (which punishes anyone who offers outside the office, or promotes or places financial products or financial instruments or investment services or activities through distance communication techniques).
Therefore, at present, bitcoin can be considered a financial product if purchased for investment purposes: the virtual currency, when it assumes the function, that is the concrete cause, of an investment instrument and, therefore, of a financial product, must be governed by the rules on financial intermediation (art. 94 ss. TUF), which guarantee investment protection through a unitary discipline of special law “.

In light of this, bitcoin can always be considered a financial product “if purchased for investment purposes” and the investment procedure will therefore be subject to the discipline contained in the TUF. and the currency offered through the web or the purchase of the same for investment purposes should not follow the provisions contained therein, the sites and platforms dedicated to the sale will be subject to seizure by the authorities.

[1] Judgment n. 44337/2021 of the Court of Cassation available here. Furthermore, we refer to a previous sentence of the Court of Cassation which intervened on the legal classification of cryptocurrencies n. 26807/2020 available here:

See also: M. Riedo, Ten years later: the legal status of Bitcoin in the world, Ius in itinere, available here: https://www.iusinitinere.it/lammissibilita-del-conferimento-di-criptovalute-in-societa -of-capital-33021; A. Minieri, The admissibility of the contribution of cryptocurrencies to joint stock companies, Ius in itinere, available here: https://www.iusinitinere.it/lammissibilita-del-conferimento-di-criptovalute-in-societa-di-capitali -33021

