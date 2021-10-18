Bitcoin, the week begins in the odor of records

The vertigo of the record is partly fear of falling and partly desire to fly: the Bitcoin thus begins the week after having touched its all-time high at the weekend and after having settled down between 62,000 and 63,000 dollars of quotation for what Milano Finanza defines as a “physiological pause of consolidation“. A consolidation that at the moment is still minimal, however: volatility can easily return to high in the short term.

Bitcoin, desire to fly

The all-time high (at $ 64,000 last April) is really close and Bitcoin has reached us with a dizzying rise: from 30 to 50 in a first phase, from 40 to 60 in the second, all in just 90 days of negotiations. Now, with market capitalization firmly above $ 1 trillion, it remains to be seen what might happen.

Such a sudden rise suggests that they may be occasionally imagining monetizing the inflated Bitcoin wallets in the last few weeks, but at the same time those who enter the investment now do so with full confidence to see yet another record smashed within a few days to look for new peaks in the 70,000 area. It will not be an immediate thing, probably, but if it happens it will be in successive phases characterized by some intermediate adjustment: this has happened in the past, so it could still happen for a cryptocurrency in whose destiny there is the guiding role for the entire sector. .

This morning the value is just over $ 62,000: + 15% in the last week, + 30% in the last 15 days, + 450% in the last year: mind-boggling figures, but in full “Bitcoin” style.