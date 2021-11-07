Bitcoin, there are those who hate them and those who love them: The Mayor of NYC wants to receive them as a salary payment

Whether loved or damned hated, Bitcoin has become one of the hottest topics in recent years. The most famous cryptocurrency in the world, actually the first one that was talked about when the “fashion” of mining came out, divides and exalts the whole world. Even the political one.

It happened in fact recently that the Mayor of New York, the newly elected Eric Adams, has decided (and has publicly stated it) that it wants to turn the Big Apple into the center of the cryptocurrency industry. In particular of Bitcoin.

Indeed it has come to say, in a very explicit twitter on Twitter, who wants his salary to be paid in cryptocurrencies. In particular, the next three salaries, which will have to be paid and received by him in Bitcoin. This Tweet came in response to Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, who had previously stated, also in a tweet, that he wanted to be paid in cryptocurrency for his next salary.

Bitcoin, love and hate for the cryptocurrency of the new millennium

It is therefore clear which side are the two cities, New York and Miami, with regard to the favor or not with respect to cryptocurrencies. The two US metropolises are definitely “Crypto-friendly” and the healthy competition that has arisen between the two city administrations will certainly lead the digital currency and decentralized finance sector to the top.

Adams’s statement is certainly a provocation, albeit a good-natured one, as there are two factors that make the payment of salaries in bitcoin rather risky. First of all, due to the complicated fiscal management that would derive from it, being the digital currency volatile and above all difficult to manage like the normal dollars.

READ ALSO >>> MediaWorld is already putting the iPhone 13 in promo, as a black friday preview

And then it must also be said that the city of New York has one of the most stringent regulatory regimes relating to cryptocurrencies in the United States. Therefore it will also be necessary to deal with the laws relating to cryptocurrencies, which in any case must not be broken.

READ ALSO >>> 4.5 million dollars compensation and perhaps prison for cracking the Nintendo Switch: the incredible story

In this sense, the mayor of New York Eric Adams declared that he wanted to create a specific and unique digital currency for the city in New York, as did Suarez in Miami by creating the MiamiCoin, in order to have a legislation ad hoc to manage a completely new and unique reality, and thus transform the Big Apple in one of the most powerful cryptocurrency nerve centers in the States.