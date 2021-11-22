Bitcoin, there is a way to stop polluting: here’s how

Surprisingly, one of the financial sectors most committed to decarbonisation is that of cryptocurrencies as the Bitcoin.

A technological application that has long since ended up in the dock for the energy consumption of mining and poor environmental sustainability.

But something is changing.

The activity of crypto mining, necessary today for the functioning of cryptocurrencies, is in fact accused of being energy-intensive and polluting without any benefit for society outside of financial speculation, unlike other polluting sectors such as airplanes. .

Ferdinando Ametrano, professor ofMilano-Bicocca University, where he teaches Bitcoin and blockchain technology, and CEO CheckSig, a Bitcoin service and custody company, is optimistic. First of all, Ametrano explains that, at least as far as Bitcoin is concerned, “we are referring to one decentralized cryptocurrency, without centralized governance that can coordinate a sustainable transition ”, in other words, there is no authority such as a central bank or a government.

“However in recent months the prohibition of mining in China has had a positive effect from an environmental point of view: it has moved the activity of miners from a country where the use of coal was high, if not prevalent in certain periods of the year, to the USA where the use of renewable energies makes it sustainable “.

Sustainable cryptocurrencies with renewable energy

“On the subject of sustainability, however, it is decisive how do you look at Bitcoin. Those who consider it useless or a speculative bubble conclude that energy consumption for mining is a waste. If, on the other hand, you appreciate it as the digital equivalent of gold and it is understood that its reliability is directly proportional to the energy used to secure its network, so it is clear that the energy consumption is appropriate, commensurate ”, explains Ferdinando Ametrano.

All supporters of Bitcoin support its value as a digital substitute for gold.

The professor at the Milano-Bicocca University underlines how much the energy consumption of the Bitcoin network is actually lower than what is commonly thought: “I energy consumption of the Bitcoin network are comparable to those of the physical gold mining industry and are inferior the amount of energy produced and dissipated, because it is not used by anyone, by hydroelectric basins or in the extraction of gas, as documented by the University of Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index“.

But it is not just a question of prejudices that like the fog envelop the debate on cryptocurrencies, clouding a neutral judgment. There is also an ideological question: it will not be (un) happy degrowth that will save us from environmental disaster, but the energy transition that will make economic activities sustainable, leading them into the era of the abandonment of fossil fuels: “After all, for Bitcoin as much as for any human activity, the topic of sustainability cannot mean consuming less“, Highlights Ametrano, because” the GDP of a country is always directly correlated to its energy consumption. Those who consume more live better, those who consume less are worse off. We cannot think of reducing consumption, much less imposing these reductions on the poorest countries, you have to instead undertake to consume better, using renewable energy“.

The real benefits of cryptocurrencies

But to understand the real role Bitcoin plays in today’s financial world, we need to take a step back. And understand what cryptocurrencies really are. “Bitcoin is the experiment of creating scarcity in the digital environment. In an environment where everything seems to be intrinsically duplicable, Bitcoin is, instead, transferable but not duplicable; that can be spent once for the benefit of Tizio, it cannot be spent a second time for the advantage of Gaius “, continues Ametrano:” He therefore wants to be the digital equivalent of physical gold. If we reflect on the role of gold in the history of civilization, money and finance, then we understand how disruptive the emergence of its digital equivalent will be in our digital civilization and in the future of money and finance“.

But why is the price of Bitcoin so high at this market time? Ametrano illustrates the “four contingent reasons that strengthen Bitcoin:

there Chinese prohibition of mining and the use of cryptocurrencies it had no significant impact on the functioning of the network and on the market value of Bitcoin. The activities have simply moved elsewhere, without operational discontinuities or setbacks;

it had no significant impact on the functioning of the network and on the market value of Bitcoin. , without operational discontinuities or setbacks; after the Chinese stop, the presidents of the SEC and the FED (the American equivalent of Consob and the ECB respectively) have both declared that there is no intention to ban Bitcoin in the US ;

; the appreciation of the Bitcoin phenomenon in US finance continues to grow, as evidenced by the successful launch of the ETF (Exchange-traded Fund, an exchange-traded fund, ed.) on the Bitcoin futures contract , immediately jumped to the top of the rankings among the most traded ETFs;

(Exchange-traded Fund, an exchange-traded fund, ed.) , immediately jumped to the top of the rankings among the most traded ETFs; in a scenario ofinflation over 6% in the US and rising in Europe, Bitcoin is valued as highly deflationary“.

In short, cryptocurrencies are here to stay. But why do other cryptocurrencies, greener than Bitcoin, use less electricity?

“There is an attempt to pass by Proof-of-work, the consensus (i.e. functioning) algorithm of Bitcoin, a Proof-of-Stake, a consensus algorithm that does not require energy expenditure: interesting experiments, but whose feasibility to secure important economic values ​​has to be demonstrated. I am skeptical on their functioning, I would be happy to be proved wrong by the facts. For now the alternatives to Bitcoin are in the majority of cases technological junk, in the best cases they seem to be unrealistic attempts”, Concludes Ametrano.

Cryptocurrencies, from coal to renewable energy

Public pressure in favor of environmental sustainability is also affecting crypto mining activities, committed to reducing the carbon footprint of Bitcoin and virtual coins. According to Shane Shifflett, data reporter for the Wall Street Journal, author of the book “How Dirty Money Disappears Into the Black Hole of Cryptocurrency, even though their carbon footprint has never been measured, which is the result of only a low estimate, it can be said that Bitcoin-only crypto mining activities emit greenhouse gases as much as the entire oil group Chevron in 2020. But in this calculation, neither Ethereum, the second most widespread cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, nor all other virtual currencies are taken into account.

The crypto mining activity for cryptocurrencies requires an always-on, non-intermittent, but always usable energy source. Numerous crypto miners then use renewable sources such ashydroelectric energy; some have even bought hydroelectric power plants because, in many cases, renewables are cheaper than non-renewable resources and coal. The problem linked to solar and wind energy is instead linked to intermittency, so much so that they are combined with fossil sources, such as natural gas to generate electricity, to avoid this problem.

Farewell to China means abandoning coal

However, the ban on cryptocurrencies in China has had the effect of moving miners to North America, the USA and Canada, where they have changed the use of energy sources. Among other things, energy sources in China are seasonal: during the summer, in the months when the rains fill the reservoirs, hydroelectric energy is used; but in the winter months, we switch to coal. The transfer of miners to Texas, with huge wind and solar farms, and Canada (a country with many hydroelectric plants) means that crypto mining is adopting an energy mix based on renewable energies as a source. Solar energy is also used in New Mexico and Arizona.

The effect of ESG funds

Furthermore, there are ESG (environmental, social and governance) funds that invest according to the principles of sustainability. For this reason, cryptocurrencies that buy carbon credits to offset emissions are growing, also to access capital markets, increasingly in search of green companies. The example for all is Elon Musk who asks Bitcoins to reduce their carbon footprint to go back to accepting virtual currency as a payment method to buy a Tesla car. Among cryptocurrency experts, the percentages of young people with an ecological sensitivity, worried about the environmental impact of their product, are increasing.

On the other hand, it is more difficult to impose rules on a decentralized market, while certain initiatives, led by leading companies, can promote trends related to sustainability: in particular, they can induce other operators to achieve decarbonisation objectives and promote a voluntary commitment to reduce emissions.

What is the Crypto Climate Accord

Crypto Climate Accord goes in the right direction with the signing of 180 developers of crypto mining activities to zero emissions and achieve climate neutrality by 2030, thanks to frameworks, standards and intermediate objectives.

The other critical issues related to cryptocurrencies

Shane Shifflett believes that cryptocurrencies are not only polluting, from an environmental point of view, but also financially:

they are used for illicit purposes, due to their intrinsic connotations of anonymity and lack, in the absence of uniform and clear regulatory structures, in the context of money laundering and the fight against terrorist financing;

moreover, they can be manipulated and manipulated with the techniques of “pump and dump” (pump prices and then unload using the profits) exploited by the Wolf of Wall Street: over a hundred groups have been analyzed that feed millions of transactions on some currencies virtual, thanks to chatrooms in which blitzes are launched, with sudden and dizzying price increases followed by vertical collapses.

Conclusions

The countries of the Paris agreement have pledged to cut CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030, to keep the average warming increase below the critical threshold of 1.5 ° C, accelerate the cut in the use of coal and the termination of fossil fuel subsidies.

Private sector companies committed to the climate have quadrupled and represent 23% internationally. Thanks to ESG investments, finance will increasingly bet on activities that put environmental, social and governance sustainability at the center: green investments will increase from 38 thousand billion dollars to 53 thousand by 2025. Now it is also up to cryptocurrencies to play their part on the path of the energy transition towards clean and renewable sources.

The activity carried out by virtual currency miners is the sector most targeted for the excessive use of highly polluting fossil fuels such as coal. Instead, cryptocurrency is one of the sectors that is taking seriously the challenge linked to the energy transition, and therefore the farewell to sources guilty of releasing carbon dioxide and climate-altering gases into the atmosphere, to embrace renewable resources, in order to zero the impact. on climate change. The sustainable cryptocurrencies, thanks to the use of renewable energies, represent a concrete turning point.

