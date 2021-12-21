Bitcoin: they will be bought with a card sold at the supermarket – Cryptocurrency news

(ANSA) – MILAN, DEC 21 – The first card that allows you to buy Bitcoin is arriving in supermarkets, tobacconists and newsstands. This is the BitCard and was born from the partnership between Epipoli, an Italian Fintech group leader in prepaid cards and engagement systems, and the US tech company Bitcoin Solution. “The innovative BitCard platform – reads a note – expands the boundaries of the cryptocurrency sector, making it accessible to millions of consumers, through a new, safe, integrated and easy-to-use solution for the purchase and redemption of bitcoins. “. From January, in 50,000 Epipoli network outlets in Italy, France, Greece, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as online, it will be possible to buy a BitCard using cash, debit cards or other payment methods. Available in formats of 100 euros and 250 euros, the digital gift card – already available on the Epipoli website -, once purchased, can be converted into Bitcoin via the website www.mybitcards.com (ANSA).

