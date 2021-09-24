Bitcoin tips from followers come to Twitter

The rumor circulated at the beginning of the month is confirmed: now Twitter allows its users to post tips to the profiles followed also in Bitcoin, thus adding cryptocurrency to the methods already accepted with the introduction of the Tips functionality dating back to May.

Tips: Tips on Twitter, now also in BTC

The link between virtual currency and the social network controlled by Jack Dorsey, a fervent supporter of BTC, is therefore becoming increasingly close. Transactions are processed by the application Strike based on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, currently only accessible in the United States (except New York and Hawaii) and El Salvador. It is not known when a larger-scale rollout will take place.

This is how it works Tips, the tool made by Twitter available to followers to send tips to the profiles that follow, according to the description provided by the pages of the official support.

Tips is a feature that allows you to add links to your Twitter profile to select third-party payment services. When you activate the Tips feature on your profile, users can support you by tapping the tip icon to send you money or Bitcoin outside the platform via the third-party payment services and platforms you have added.

The social network points out that it will not withhold any commission on the transfers made, but that third-party platforms called into question as intermediaries could do so.

Tips in the form of money and Bitcoin are sent by Twitter via third-party payment services. Twitter won’t receive any percentages, but third-party payment services may charge fees.

Sending cryptocurrency is not the only way available to users to pay a tip to the following Twitter profiles: they can also do so through platforms and services such as Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, GoFundMe, Patreon, PicPay, Razorpay, Venmo and Wealthsimple Cash.