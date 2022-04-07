Bitcoin to a million dollars in 8 years, reiterated Cathie Wood from Miami By Investing.com



By Carjuan Cruz

Inveting.com – Renowned investor Cathie Wood gave a presentation at the event 2022 which takes place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, from where he indicated that Ark Invest, a company he directs, reiterates a target price for Bitcoin of one million dollars by 2030.

“Bitcoin is the first open source, global, private digital rules-based monetary system in the history of the world. It’s a very big idea,” said the businesswoman at her “The Future is Bright” conference, alongside MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Taylor.

With this future projection for Bitcoin, the investor ratified her recommendation on the cryptocurrency as a refuge in the face of current price pressures in the global arena.

“Bitcoin is a great hedge against inflation, it’s a hedge against risk,” Wood stated.

In fact, the businesswoman indicated that 70% of Bitcoin investors maintain their long-term position: Approximately thirteen and a half million units of the 19 are in long-term hands. The community gets it.”

Wood assured that Bitcoin, the leader among cryptocurrencies with a capitalization of 830 billion dollars, has multiplied its liquidity tenfold. “That’s just a taste of what’s to come,” he said.

However, the businesswoman noted that the price of Bitcoin is still volatile, but attributed it to how new the cryptocurrency is still in the market. In fact, she estimated that this has led to the institutionality in terms of cryptocurrency not growing faster.

“It has improved, but it is still a long way from being fully accepted,” he said, referring to the position of traditional investment banks and large companies regarding Bitcoin.

“Traditional institutional investors are seeing that it is very volatile, and that scares investors. They think it’s risky. But it’s a new asset class, and we’ll see how it plays out,” he said. He even added that Bitcoin could top the $1 million estimate after 2030.

The investor estimates that in eight years 2.5% of institutional assets will be assigned to Bitcoin.

Regulation: “Change in vision”

The CEO of Ark estimates that the vision of the United States regarding Bitcoin and the sector in general has changed in favor of cryptocurrencies, so she is positive regarding the regulation that is planned in this country and its effects.

“Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has changed her tune. It is something positive. A year ago, her first comments on Bitcoin were about money laundering and harming the environment, and now it’s different,” Wood noted.

“I am seeing that the politics around Bitcoin is changing radically and this is bipartisan,” he pointed out.