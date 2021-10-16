Bitcoin to buy oil? Putin opens up to “cryptocurrencies”

“I believe they have value, although to date they are not backed by any assets. They would be a means of payment, but it is still premature to talk about their use for the purchase of oil ”. Words and music by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who last Thursday, during an event dedicated to energy, opened the prospect that Bitcoin and other “cryptocurrencies” are used in place of the dollar to trade. The Bank of Russia has so far called for caution, noting that this asset is highly volatile. However, the government has shown a willingness not to come up with any Chinese-style ban. And the day before yesterday, in fact, Putin’s words.

To understand the reasons for this apparently sensational turnaround, it is enough to listen to what the president himself said about America, accused of using the dollar as a blackmail weapon for geopolitical issues. For Putin, it is as if America is sawing the tree she is sitting on, because it ends up damaging itself. Moscow is below embargo from the USA and Europe since 2014, the year in which it occupied Crimea, annexing it to itself and taking it away from Ukraine. Since then, among other things, he is no longer part of the G8, having returned to his G7 formula.

Bitcoin leverages the US against sanctions on Russia

Russian oil exports amount to the daily average of 5-5.5 million barrels per day. At current prices, we should expect their annual value in the order of 140-150 billion dollars. See for yourself what it would mean if Russia really accepted Bitcoin as a means of payment instead of dollars. Would send a alarming signal for America and would offer definitive support to the world of “cryptocurrencies”, which after being banned in China, is about to be subject to regulation in the US and in all probability also in Europe.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to give its green light to ETFs for Bitcoin.

Loading... Advertisements

As President Putin spoke, the price of a Bitcoin rose above $ 57,000, which is its highest since May and up 100% this year. It remains below the all-time high of $ 65,000, reached in April. But the bullish outlook appears to be strengthening in recent weeks. By the way, in El Salvador Bitcoin has been legal tender since September 7th. To encourage its diffusion, the government has created the Chivo app, downloaded at the end of September by 3 million citizens, also thanks to the $ 30 bonus offered to each user. Almost half of the residents, therefore, owned a Bitcoin wallet, more than the clientele owned in the Central American country by any bank.

But until now no large country like Russia had opened so explicitly to the use of Bitcoin, however, linking it to the purchase and sale of such an important raw material as oil. Putin knows he has the knife on the side of the handle in recent months. Europe risks a serious one energy crisis due to gas shortages and only the intervention of the Kremlin last week to reassure the markets has calmed prices, which fell by 20% within 24 hours. Now, the turning point on “cryptocurrencies” to dissuade the Biden administration from extending sanctions against Russia. And who knows if the Kremlin will decide to move on to the facts about Bitcoin, so as to increase its grip on the West, in full alarm due to the bottlenecks of the offer and the shortage of various products!

[email protected]