Bitcoin to pay for diamonds: the new project of an Australian startup

Your Diamonds is an Australian tech startup, born from an idea of ​​Tim Goodman, former executive president of Sotheby’s Australia. Jim Fernandez, YD Non-Exec Chairman, is the former Senior Vice President of Tiffany & Co in New York. Your Diamonds has hired AuSmerchant to allow the use of bitcoin during auctions, with the possibility of immediately converting the coin into cash. “The back-end office accounting system that AusMerchant provides to Your Diamonds allows concise accounting of all transactions to reconcile with an Australian cost base.”

Until 6 December, the YD auction / tender is open to both the public and the diamond trade. It consists of 53 pink, blue and red diamonds delivered for sale by fifteen private sellers, including self-managed super funds, properties, collectors and investors.

Each lot carries a pre-race estimate and is available for public viewing at a traveling roadshow in Australian capitals. Some of the stellar lots were delivered by 72-year-old David Burger, who was the chief diamond polisher at the Argyle diamond mine for 30 years, before his retirement in 2015.

Not only is bitcoin being used to auction off precious stones, but Sotheby’s also announced last week that it would be accepting offers in ethereum in the wake of receiving cryptocurrency for payment of $ 10.3 million for the sale of a $ 100 diamond. carat. Christie’s recently sold non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for funky new digital art at staggering prices shocking the art establishment.